Some newly graduated students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) gave one of their lecturers a pleasant surprise

The group of students flocked the academic and in a coordinated manner, danced joyfully as they rained money on him

The lecturer identified as Professor A.M Etse was left awestruck by the act of his students and tried as much as possible to respond with smiles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Graduates in a Nigerian university have appreciated one of their lecturers in a surprising way. The fresh graduates from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) stunned the academic as they joyously mobbed him.

In the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, some natively dressed fellows sang, while others danced with the academic identified as Prof A.M . Etse.

A group of students are seen showering their lecturer with praise. Image: @instablog9ja/Instagram

Source: UGC

A particular student then went on to rain cash on the professor amid cheers from the students. The overwhelmed lecturer received the surprise with smiles as he gesticulated as if trying to calm them down.

Nigerians gush about the students' display

Social media users thought the lecturer must have been kind to have received such a gesture from his students.

@godric.1 stated:

"This man must be good for these students to shower him like this."

@wisdomcounsellin said:

"Kindness makes a person attractive. Whatever you become and do, please be kind."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@shrewdlysally commented:

"I wonder how the other lecturers will feel.. Knowing how vindictive they can be, I would have suggested doing this after collecting final result o."

@thatikomgirl reacted:

"Ehyaaaa...make them gather the money give am o..so beautiful to watch."

@andyblayz remarked:

"In a world where you can be anything be kind! It pays! Regardless of ur status."

Sweet video shows students celebrating a cool lecturer on his birthday

Checking out a similar post, Briefly News reported that a young man with the Twitter handle @Mahmoud_Damisi has shared a video of agric economics students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) celebrating their lecturer's birthday.

During a lecture, the students burst into songs as the man stood in the aisle with a smiling face, amazed by what was going on.

With unmatchable energy, the students sang and clapped, saying: "May the good Lord bless you." The amused lecturer kept looking at his wristwatch, perhaps a marker that he was shy or just checking time for his next class.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za