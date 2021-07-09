Woman Shares 3D Pic of Dream Home With Bae, He Buys the Land to Build It On

A lovely lady decided to gift her man with a 3D rendition of the home they had always dreamt of for his birthday

Although only a distant dream back then, the plans for the home are now underway as her man just bought the land to build the house on

South Africans were definitely touched by the sweet story and took to the comments section to wish the young couple well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local woman has certainly gone all out for the man she loves, designing the home of both their dreams as a gift to her bae on his birthday. The thoughtful woman headed online to share their beautiful love story and shared snaps of the stylish home design.

This thoughtful woman designed her man's dream home. Images: @MonicaKantani/Twitter

Source: Instagram

, @MonicaKantani shared their touching story. With little money in her bank account, the young woman still knew she had to go big for the man she loved.

Although Monica could not yet afford to build a home, she definitely knew it was the thought that counted:

"I was broke AF paying myself through med school & it was Bae’s Birthday and I had to come up with something, I asked my good friend @Bear_RSA to create a 3D render of our dream home and this is what happened…"

The pair could not be in the same city for her mans birthday celebration. Still, Monica enlisted the help of her architect friend and prepared the home design.

On the big day, she shared a stunning video of the envisioned home with her man. Check out the sweet video below:

With their days of struggling far behind them, the beautiful couple decided to buy the land they had always envisioned the house being built on. There's truly is an inspirational story.

"Update : on his birthday this year he surprised me and bought the land across where this image was taken," Monica ends her thread.

Social media users took to wishing the hardworking couple well. Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@HoneyTellAStory said:

"This is absolutely beautiful.Can’t wait for the update after y’all build this dream."

@cdoubleyouwhy said:

"I loooove this. The thought behind it, the fact that you knew him so well, the progression, the fact that you're both such forward-thinking individuals. May it all become a reality & may you reflect back on the seed of when & importantly HOW it all came about."

@NonaZuri said:

"Monica, I liked you before but now I think I love you, hun!! This is so touching. May it all come to pass as flawlessly as possible. Can't wait for you two to live this dream."

@EmmanuelDondi said:

"You're a keeper. A thoughtful woman. I wish nothing but the best for you and your man."

@being_cindy said:

"Girl, this thread is everything. That Tom Misch Référence! Gods many blessings upon both of you."

@Neo_Thibule said:

"When y'all build up this dream house of yours...please invite me for house warming...I'm so touched."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Eric Stokes: Young man gifts grandma dream house after signing NFL contract

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that every child grows up hoping that one day they will make enough money to give their parents or guardians the gift of their lifetime.

In many cases, those dreams are never achieved as the realities of life hit and the big money becomes elusive.

There, however, are cases when hard work and fate join hands at the opportune time to make this possible.

That was the case with Atlanta's former UGA star Eric Stokes who recently bought a dream house for his grandmother.

In a post shared on his Instagram account, Stokes revealed that moving his granny from the project houses she has lived in for over three decades.

When she signed a contract with NFL’s Green Bay Packers, he found it prudent to fulfil the promise he made since he was 14 years old.

"Since I’ve been 14 years old I promised my grandma I'd get her out of the projects, where she’s lived for over 30 years, and into her dream home. Words can’t describe how good it feels to finally check this off the list! Forever love grandma," he wrote.

Accompanying the post was a video that captures the whole surprise, from Stokes preparing to take his grandma over to the emotional moment she is informed the house is hers.

"First and foremost, I'm gonna get my grandma a crib. She thinks it's off the market, but she doesn't know that I already did everything and closed the deal," he said on video while driving to meet her.

Part of the surprise was to show the old lady several houses as if they were window shopping, then bring her back to the dream house where the keys were presented to her. Throughout the surprise, Stokes himself was evidently anxious as he struggled to compose himself so as not to blow his cover.

"I know she figured it out. That was so bad at acting. I need to take acting classes," he said.

Finally, after taking a walk through the house, Stokes's grandma was let in on the surprise as she emotionally jumped into his arms.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za