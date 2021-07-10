The African National Congress (ANC) has suspended the deputy convener of the Ehlanzeni region, Michael Ngwenya

Ngwenya had mobilised party members and sent them to Nkandla to support the former president before he handed himself in

Protest have erupted across South Africa as Zuma's supporters take to the streets and demand the release of the former president

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The African National Congress (ANC) has suspended the deputy convener of the Ehlanzeni region, Michael Ngwenya, after he mobilised party members in support of former president Jacob Zuma.

Ngwenya had members from his region head to Nkandla to support Zuma before he handed himself over to the authorities according to the SABC.

The ANC has suspended deputy convener of the Ehlanzeni region, Michael Ngwenya, for mobilising party members in support of Zuma. Photo credit: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Protests erupt across South Africa demanding that Zuma be released

The ANC has called for calm following the violent protests that have resulted in dozens of trucks being torched and roads being blocked.

The ruling party issued a statement on its social media platforms. They said that the party respected citizens rights to protest peacefully but they must refrain from using violence and breaking the law.

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of KwaZulu-Natal has been mobilised to engage with structures and stakeholders in an effort to bring peace and stability to the region.

Protests spread from KZN to Gauteng with calls for Zuma's release

The protestors demanding the release of former president Jacob Zuma have taken to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal.

The protests have spread across the country and have reached as far as the East Rand in Gauteng. A 'Free Zuma' address will be delivered at Kwamai-Mai in Johannesburg on Sunday at noon according to The Citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi reacts to the news of violent demonstrations across KZN

South Africans awoke to the news that the country was burning. Protestors took to the streets allegedly calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.

Social media users took to the internet in response to the violence taking place and shared their opinions on the developing situation.

Briefly News took a look at what South Africa had to say about roads being blocked and trucks set alight.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za