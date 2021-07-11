Gauteng has been hit with a wave of violent protests as pro-Zuma supporters take to the streets after her arrest

The former president was sentenced to 15-months in jail for contempt of court and as a result, angry citizens have taken to these streets

The protests first erupted in KwaZulu-Natal but have now spread to Gauteng bringing many areas to a halt

As the violent protests sweep across South Africa the tense situation continues to escalate. Protestors are sweeping across Gauteng and social media users have taken to the internet as angry citizens take to the streets.

The hashtag #GautengShutdown has been trending with internet users posting their experiences and thoughts on the situation.

Protestors have taken to the streets of Gauteng as the violence continues to spread. Photo credit:@Gentlements, @_AfricanSoil

Source: Twitter

The protests started in KwaZulu-Natal after former president Jacob Zuma was arrested for being in contempt of court and sentenced to 15-months in prison.

Briefly News took a look at what social media users are saying about the tense conditions in Gauteng.

@Mbhape1:

"I came to Gauteng for money, Zuma has made money for his generations to come….. I have no time nonsense…"

@SimthoBiyela:

"Before you participate in #GautengShutdown just remind yourself why did you leave your province of birth and came to Gauteng and when you get your answer, just do the right thing."

@TweetMinisterSA:

"We are preparing a mass demonstration to Luthuli House, we will release further details in due course. #SAShutdown #GautengShutdown Dudu Zuma #FreeJacobZuma #isencaneLengane."

Violence spreads to Johannesburg with shots fired and shops

The violent protests in response to former president Jacob Zuma's arrest have continued to spread and have now reached Johannesburh with reports of vehicles being shot at and looting.

The M2 was closed in both directions on Sunday as the protest action continued to spread. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar reported that the protestors had blockaded the road with burning tyres.

Army won't be called in response to violence sweeping KZN

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has rubbished reports that the army will be deployed in KwaZulu-Natal.

She said that there the army fights in war and there is no war in the province. She said the army will only be called in if the authorities are unable to cope according to the SABC.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that the protests are not the responsibility of the armed forces.

Source: Briefly.co.za