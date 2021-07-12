Dudu Zuma Fires Shots at Ramaphosa After Violent KZN Protests: #FreeJacobZuma

Duduzile Zuma is firing shots at President Ramaphosa after his recent condemnation of the KZN protests

The unrest in the province has resulted in much public looting, which Zuma has controversially gone on to defend

Heading to the comments section, Mzansi social media users shared their mixed reactions to the passionate post

Duduzile Zuma took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media, defending the “criminal elements” who were behind millions of rands worth of damage after violent looting in KZN as part of the Free Jacob Zuma campaign.

Dudu Zuma is not holding back amidst calls for her father to be freed from prison. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, Duduzile shared these critical remarks:

"Our Proxy President Of White Monopoly Capital. Our People Are Poor Not Criminals! Our People Are Hungry Not Criminals! Our People Are Unemployed Not Criminals! Our People Are Struggling Not Criminals!" the passionate post read.

Social media users had their own views on the matter. While many like Duduzile felt Zuma to be a martyr for the poor, others condemned the family for their own lack of political reform while in power.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Mohamed15420674 said:

"Your father embodies the aspirations of the poor. He introduced free education that has been deliberately UNFUNDED by the current administration. The facts speak for themselves. Be strong and be hopeful, I see the greater good in the horizon for the poor. Amandla!!!!"

@MlombiSisamkele said:

"Why using poor people to fight your battles but you never shared a cent with them? Why you don’t provide for the poor because you too have the money?"

@bmrian said:

"Vele uthule. You and your family crated more unemployment!"

@i_mohale said:

"The useless 9 years when the Guptas were governing this country created a big mess. It will take this country long before we recover. The former Proxy President gave a lot of chances to the foreign handlers. Eish, our beloved country! It is hard to reverse the Gupta mess. Eish!"

@SeaniMadavha said:

"I hope this will sanitise ur heart. You incited violence and now you are justifying it. Those people u claim r hungry r stealing for hardworking youth and single mothers."

@Maureen_waBauba said:

"Why are we even entertaining this girl??"

Ramaphosa urges calm in KZN as protestors call for Zuma's release

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement calling for calm as violent protests continue to take place. He commended the police for their efforts in dealing with the groups of violent protestors who have damaged property and undermined the law.

Ramaphosa took to Twitter to urge people to calm down as protestors demand the release of former president Jacob Zuma who is serving a 15-month jail sentence.

Ramaphosa continued to post messages on the situation.

@PresidencyZA:

"President Ramaphosa says the impact of public violence against the road freight industry and damage to freeways that serve as economic arteries will be felt also by the people organising and committing these crimes."

@PresidencyZA:

"The President says the reasons allegedly advanced for the violence in KwaZulu-Natal cannot be used to legitimise vandalism and public violence."

South Africans enjoy the right to protest as long as they conduct themselves in peaceful and law abiding manner. Ramaphosa reminded people that their right to protest will be respected but only if they are conducted within the law.

