Mzansi Disappointed in EFF Leader Julius Malema’s View Against SANDF Deployment

South Africans have expressed disappointment in Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema who says he doesn’t want the soldiers on the streets

Malema was responding to an announcement that the South African army will be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to quell the violent protests

The controversial politician has urged his followers to join the protests if the army is deployed, but many people have lambasted him on social media

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is totally against the idea of calling in the South African National Defence Force to quell the violent protests. Malema says if the army is deployed to Mzansi townships, they will join the protest and that the soldiers will not kill all of them, including his party members.

Juju took to Twitter to pen a strong message following the announcement by the police that the army will be brought in to help them against protests where many shops are being looted, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The post has attracted different views but many people are against the remark expressed by the controversial politician.

@MosesPhathu27 said:

“You are mad bro, I always support you but on this one you are mad.”

@Nikhedley said:

“Don't be opportunistic now, please.”

@Tedani1yahoocq said:

“We have always been saying this guy is not a leader. He has always called for the jailing of Zuma today he sings a different tune.”

@KhosaXikombiso said:

“We are not ready as fighters this time. Take your wife and kids.”

@Mamaboitumelo said:

“So in other words you are condoning what's happening? The soldiers will deal with them whether you like it or not. You've been wanting for the longest of time for SA to be a failed state, now you see your opportunity. O bodile gampe wena.”

@Sbuddah said:

"They won't kill us all" let me warn a person who'll take this statement seriously. Malema won't be part of those ground forces who'll be in the frontline.”

@Shes_fair said:

“This is why you'll never lead us as a nation. I'm speaking on behalf of all South Africans.”

@QueenBambi_ said:

“Yoh I’m an EFF member but I’m not willing to die for Jacob Zuma when we were fighting for him to be removed and charged. This is getting confusing.”

@Chantal_ceecee said:

“I’m so disappointed in you. You have shown that you're not ready to lead this country. What backward thinking is this.”

