Woman's reaction to Zuma protests goes viral: "What did he do for you?"

A local woman is making waves on social media after sharing her thoughts on the recent #FreeZumaNow protests

The opinionated woman is questioning the motives behind the seemingly frivolous destruction and violence

Mzansi social media users had their thoughts on the matter as well and headed to the comments section to react

A local woman is making waves on social media after sharing her opinionated views on the recent #FreeJacobZuma protests. It's clear she strongly disagrees with the motive behind the unrest, calling for protestors to think long and hard about their choices.

This woman has shared her thoughts on the #FreeZumaNow protests. Images: Getty, @zethugqola/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Heading to TikTok, social-justice warrior @zethugqola shared her wordy remarks on the matter.

The young woman begins by saying that the war on black people is being waged in large part by the ruling government, citing R500 billion in missing COVID-19 relief funds as the first cause for concern.

She goes on to criticise Jacob Zuma loyalists, asking them to demonstrate how Zuma's administration contributed to their well-being.

Mzansi social media users had a lot to say on the matter. Check out some of their comments below:

@bbbron4 said：

"Amen PREACH girl!!! I absolutely agree the rich get richer and the poor stay poor."

@kingtrteffo said：

"That's what I am saying what did he do for the nation."

@nikki052696 said：

"Please go to the stadium and take a mic and tell that to all these people that is causing drama."

@byraaaan0 said：

"People support Political Figures like their soccer teams."

@rojuanthomas0 said：

"Thank you, brainwashing at its best. Only once we stop fighting because of colour and start fighting against what is wrong, regardless of colour."

@zamondlela1 said：

"Dankie Zethu. Thank you for the common sense that you bring.. Let the law prevail."

@masiso1985 said：

"Many things he did wrong but it's wrong to forget the good things. Life expectancy for HIv+people increased. For that I will always give him credit."

@rianfourie0 said：

"That's the kind of person that gets convinced to vote for the same people because they gave him a free T-shirt and food parcel once every 5 years."

Man doesn't want NSFAS allowance until Zuma is "realised", Mzansi in stitches

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that it seems a local man should work on his spelling if he's to have his way, as one Jacob Zuma supporter is hilariously learning. The passionate Zuma-die-hard is being trolled online after one very funny malapropism.

Heading online, it's clear the young man has every intention of sounding educated, sharing that he'd give up his student funding in order to see Zuma free.

'"We Don't Want NSFAS Allowance Until Zuma Is Realised," he captioned the post along with a few crying face emojis.

However, it seems his education has not yet taught him the difference between "realised" and "released" as many social media users savagely pointed out.

Check out some of the other cheeky comments below:

@lele_efkay said:

"Actually, NSFAS needs to stop paying for your fees until you learn that "Release" and "Realize" are 2 different words with 2 different meanings."

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"Mara nawe “realised” ? NSFAS is much needed this side."

@sapie_ra said:

"The fact that you want him to be “realised” is the reason why he’s gonna be in jail for a long time."

@Mike00404392 said:

"Yaa neh, this one is not a student and has never set foot in tertiary."

@Vho_Welem said:

"You don't deserve NSFAS, you still struggling to differentiate Released and Realised at the age of 27?"

@Mzwakhee_ said:

"NSFAS will be disappointed to find out they have been blessing someone who struggles with Released & Realised."

@Slwazetsi said:

"Lol you are a joke you don't deserve NSFAS, udla kaZuma mosi."

