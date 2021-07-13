Duduzane Zuma Faces Backlash on Social Media for Video on His Father’s Arrest

Duduzane Zuma has ruffled feathers yet again after sharing a video on social media praising his father, Jacob Zuma’s leadership credentials

The son of the jailed former president, Jacob, Duduzane says his father is 79-year-old and he’s not the real cause of all the corruption in Mzansi

The short video clip has seriously irked many social media users and people have reacted to the young man with anger

Duduzane Zuma is facing backlash on social media for his utterances regarding the arrest of his father, Jacob Zuma. Duduzane is totally against the arrest of the former president and took to Twitter to air his views.

Zuma says there’s a lot that is happening in Mzansi but the current government decided to focus on a 79-year-old and unashamedly locked him up. However, his stance is not taken lightly on the social media application and many have reacted to the clip. He said in the video:

“You think you’re locking up an individual who is a being on his own. That’s not the case. You’re locking up someone who carries light for people. You’re locking up someone who is the embodiment of what coming from nothing and becoming somebody in life is about. He’s 79 years old, guys. Stop playing games. There’s more happening in this country than locking up one man you believe is the root cause of all these issues. That’s not the case. Stop lying to people and focus on the real issues.”

@Daisy_Matlou said:

"Zuma gave no one hope in nine-year rule of looting sprees instead embraced Guptas wasted time defending rape charges & impregnated daughter of a friend, recently charged four own child maintenance, such dodgy character cant carry people's hopes. Why didn't he implement RET in his 9-year rule.”

@MinyaniC said:

"Zuma enriched his family, I don't relate with Zuma. I didn't benefit from him.”

@Ramrindili said:

"Don't speak like his God or Jesus, I don't benefit anything from JZ he is in jail or not don't care.”

@Mncedis5288 said:

"Where’s the evidence that he took the money? Because if there was evidence he would have been arrested for that.”

@MdalaVuyani said:

"You forgot that your father forced Mbeki to resign and he arrested king in eastern cape what goes around comes around call Ajay and Atul Gupta to assist you are there one's who benefited from your father.”

@Carola2289 said:

"Ey...... At least you have a second home in Dubai thina niks. When we lose our jobs you will be flying in and out of the country for fun. Please stop fooling people and let the law take its cause.”

@Lucky_Mzamani said:

"You tarnished his good history because of greed, somebody in your family will confront you about it one day.”

@Sipho8755 said:

"He is inciting violence which can lead to public destruction of property and loss of life... I wonder why he is not arrested.”

@ErickBukula said:

"Bro. Whatever you think your father is carrying, representing....keep in mind that nobody is above the law.”

