SA Reacts As Hundreds Loot Tastic Rice Warehouse in Durban’s Mobeni

The Tastic Rice warehouse in Mobeni, Durban became the target of hundreds of looters who helped themselves to its spoils on Tuesday

A video of the incident is currently doing the rounds on social media with many users in South Africa reacting to the scenes

Some users have questioned the lack of law enforcement or security personnel in the area to act as a deterrent to the rolling crime spree

A video of hundreds of looters descending on the warehouse of Tastic Rice's Mobeni warehouse in Durban is currently doing the rounds on social media.

The video of the incident, which shows looters swarming a large delivery truck and others walking from a certain direction of the vicinity with 10kg bags of rice, was posted on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

A video of hundreds of looters attacking the Mobeni warehouse belonging to Tastic Rice in Durban is currently doing the rounds on social media. Image: @Abramjee/ Twitter.

The South African journalist shared the video which was viewed more than 45 000 times with a caption reading:

"Tastic Rice warehouse in Mobeni KZN looted."

People can visibly be seen with at least four to six bags of rice in tow with some even carrying their stolen pickings on their heads. Since then, South Africans have reacted to the shocking scenes en masse.

Days of unrest wreak havoc across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are the two provinces most affected by widespread public violence and looting.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out against the rolling crises citing the destruction that has been caused to property, the looting of shops and businesses, among others.

There have also been confirmed reports of the death of at least 45 people who have been killed in the two provinces following days of civil unrest. The death toll, however, is expected to rise.

Law enforcement, including South African National Defence Force personnel, have since been deployed to quell the unrest.

Reactions from social media as rice warehouse is swarmed

Social media users took to Twitter to express shock and dismay at the Mobeni incident. One user, @JoeJoeLFC, questioned why there was, however, no visible security or armed forces manning the area.

"Uncle Yusuf, something isn't making sense. You tell me no security or cops can stop them. It's like they all told to stand down and let the carnage happen?"

@uMaster_Sandz was in agreement with this assessment. He added:

"Something fishy here! You can’t tell me that cops can’t disperse this crowd! This is an organised crime! Worse [still] law enforcement is involved."

@_copywriting__ said KwaZulu-Natal, where the first pro-Zuma demonstrations took off last week, is shooting itself in the foot.

"KZN is bankrupting itself, then will eventually be ejected from RSA and the Zumas can finally rule their own little kingdom."

19 Killed in Gauteng, death toll climbs as unrest spirals

In recent news, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier David Makhura has confirmed that the current death toll in the province is up to 19 after a stampede at Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands, Soweto, claimed more lives on Tuesday.

Speaking to the SABC News as rolling violence and looting in the province spirals, Makhura said 10 people died after a stampede broke out at the shopping centre.

"Ten people at this mall, out of a stampede that took place, have passed on. The people who lost their lives are family members who were out there," explained Makhura.

