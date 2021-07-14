Covid19 Update: A Sombre 663 New Deaths and 12 537 Cases Reported

The death toll in South Africa regarding Covid-19 now stands at 65 142 with 663 new deaths reported but the DOH stated this was not in the last 24 hours

The number of new infections rose by 12 537 in a day, as was recorded for Tuesday, 14 July by the NICD

Approximately 137 421 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours making the total amount of jabs given out in the country 4 535 222

South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 death toll has risen to 65 142 with 663 new deaths recorded in 24 hours. SA's coronavirus infections have risen by 12 537 in a single day on Tuesday, 14 July; this is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases is 2 219 316. At the time of the report by the NICD, 13 989 268 tests were conducted in both public and private sectors.

Around 137 421 vaccines were administered in the last day making the cumulative number of vaccines administered in the country 4 535 222.

For the first time in months South Africa's death toll due to Covid-19 has reached a high of 663.

Source: Getty Images

According to TimeLIVE, the deaths that were recorded on Tuesday was the highest since 2 February when 547 deaths were reported. The report continued by saying that the Department of Health revealed that the deaths supposedly did not all occur within the last 24 hours.

A report by News24 revealed that there has been a 24.2% positivity rate due to the rate at which the virus is spreading. As of 14 July, Gauteng recorded 784 148 cases which were followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 372 406. These two provinces have been plagued with violent protests and looting.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi fires shots at "dull" President Cyril Ramaphosa

Previously, Briefly News reported that EFF politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has not missed another golden opportunity to criticise ruling President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ndlozi claims to be utterly "uninspired" by Ramaphosa's recent address to the nation.

Heading to his official Twitter account, @MbuyiseniNdlozi had this message to share:

"Absolutely Uninspiring. What confidence can anyone pick from this… Haai!!! Tone, body language, composition all bloody dull!" he captioned the post along with a few sad-faced emojis.

