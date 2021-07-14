BBNaija Fashion: Reality Star Tacha Rocks R2.6k Blazer by South African Designer

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Natacha Akide, has taken to social media to share some stunning new photos of herself rocking yet another unique piece and her fans are totally here for it!

The Pepper Dem reality star and brand influencer is not a fan of regular looks and a brief trip through her Instagram page will convince anyone this is true.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The reality star is known for rocking stylish looks. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Although she has had her fair share of fashion fails, Tacha has proven over the past two years since she shot into the limelight, that when it comes to serving fierce and head-turning looks, she is a boss in that department!

Just recently, the reality star left fans in awe as she shared photos of herself rocking a uniquely designed blazer by South African designer, Sandi Mazibuko.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The jacket which is a half blazer and half crop tube top was paired with some skinny jeans, dark-coloured pumps and a blue handbag.

A brief trip to Mazibuko's website shows that the stylish piece is going for R2,650.00.

Check out one of the photos below:

Somizi tried his best to make Anele’s boots fashionable

Anele’s epic online shopping fail has been the butt of jokes on social media over the last few days.

Even fashion guru, Somizi Mhlongo tried and failed to make the hideous-looking boots look decent.

In a hilarious post on social media, Somz shared a picture of himself wearing the monstrosities and acknowledging that they were beyond redemption.

“Woooo hayi...I tried. The scariest thing I have ever had to wear. This is witchcraft.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za