1 200 NGOs' Food Supply Cut off Due to Looting in FoodForward's Warehouse

FoodForwards's KZN warehouse has been vandalised and ransacked, forcing it to shut all operations down

FoodForward supplies more than 1 200 NGOs and its supplies provide more than 4 million meals every month

FoodForward focuses on helping the poor and less fortunate and have now closed its doors in KZN and Gauteng

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A number of warehouses in KwaZulu-Natal have been looted and factories continue to be rampaged by looters. FoodForward South Africa is one of the warehouses that have been vandalised in KZN.

On Wednesday, the warehouse of the NGO was ransacked, forcing it to shut its operations down. Several companies have had to close business due to safety concerns. More than 1 000 people have been arrested since the start of the protests while over 70 people have lost their lives.

FoodForward SA supplies more than 1 200 NGOs providing over 4 million meals per month which assist in feeding the less fortunate. The ransacking of the KZN warehouse has unfortunately left the NGO without stock.

FoodForward SA's KZN warehouse was ransacked thus forcing it to close its doors. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

EWN reported that FoodForward SA's Managing Director Andy du Plessis stated that the poor relied on the meals from the NGOs and will be the hardest hit by the vandalisation of the warehouse in KZN.

In order to maintain the safety of their staff members, FoodForward SA has suspended operations in Johannesburg, Gauteng, as well.

KZN sugar mills have been forced to shut down as sugar cane farms set on fire

Briefly News previously reported that after sugar cane farms were set ablaze in KwaZulu-Natal by protestors, sugar mills in the province are forced to shut down.

In addition to farms being set alight, it has been reported by Fin24 that cane trucks had been hijacked and mills threatened by protestors.

AgriSA executive director Christo van der Rheede says that farmers have suffered significant losses as a result of their inability to distribute their fresh produce to local markets and stores. KwaZulu-Natal farmers have also had their livestock stolen by rioters according to IOL.

"People ran away with chickens, pigs, goats and sheep. Those are big losses for farmers,” said van der Rheede.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za