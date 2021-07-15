Woman & Her Fiancé Create App to Track the Looting, SA Expresses Gratitude

A local woman and her fiance have designed an incredible app to help track the unrest

Devi Pillay and her partner, Chris are the inventors of 'Unrest Map' and hope their new invention will help SA in the future

Mzansi was definitely grateful to the couple for helping keep order and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A local woman and her lovely fiance are helping South Africans through this very difficult time with their new invention. The KZN couple has created an amazing app allowing locals to keep track of where looting action is taking place.

This woman and her partner are tracking the unrest in Mzansi with their new app. Images: @pillaydevi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @pillaydevi shared the fantastic news. According to her post, her brainy fiance Chris had designed the app to track incidents of violence and looting in and around KZN.

The tracking app, called Unrest Map, is updated regularly and get's its information from accredited journalists and social media sources. The couple also hopes their little invention will help South Africans better deal with similar situations in the future.

South Africans were definitely grateful to the couple for their work. Check out some of their comments below:

@lycotonum said:

"Hi Devi... we've got a similar crowdsourcing map on the go... probably not as sophisticated but it's to try to help people figure where they can get food."

@davy_rhys said:

"This is great. Thank you! Any chance you can add when the incidents occurred?"

@Supremo2011x said:

"Amazing Devi. Looking to share this with someone I know. Welcome back (for now)..."

@monochrmatic said:

"This is really important work. People need to access healthcare, treatments etc. knowing where there are issues will assist in getting to the right place safely."

@senderman said:

"Great initiative and valuable public service. Thank you."

@stefanf28 said:

"This is excellent. Thanks for sharing."

@capestorm1 said:

"Wow. Great news. Thank you Folded hands so much. Will explore."

