Lyle Foster Joins Belgian Side KV Westerlo on Loan From Vitoria Guimaraes

Former Orlando Pirates player Lyle Foster has had a bit of a hard time getting regular game time while playing in Europe

The young striker has now signed for a Belgian second-tier team KV Westerlo on loan from his parent club Vitoria Guimaraes

Foster's former youth coach has spoken about how his doubters will be eating humble pie when he plays in the Olympics

Lyle Foster is expected to join a second-tier Belgian team, KV Westerlo. Last season, the Bafana Bafana attacker struggled to find a regular spot in Vitoria Guimaraes' first squad, so the Portuguese Primeira Liga club chose to loan him out to gain more first-team experience.

Foster, 20, joined Guimaraes at the start of last season on a five-year deal from AS Monaco, the former French Ligue 1 champions. Despite Guimaraes' reluctance to commit to the contract before the striker's involvement in pre-season, Westerlo made a strong push to sign him.

Lyle Foster will hopefully get the chance to play more after being loaned out to KV Westerlo.

Source: Instagram

Foster will benefit from the fact that he will be guaranteed regular playing time, which will help him regain his confidence according to FarPost.

SowetanLIVE reports that Augusto Palacios, a former coach of Foster's at the Pirates' youth programs, says his protege hasn't been given a fair chance to show off his talent in Europe.

"I know his potential. When you’re not playing regularly you’re bound to struggle like this. My point is that teams overseas haven’t been giving him a fair chance," said Palacios.

Foster's doubters, according to the 69-year-old retired youth coach, will eat humble pie when the Olympics begin in Tokyo.

