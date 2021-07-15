A video of a woman using an iron-and-fold machine to get her laundry done faster has stirred reactions from locals

Facebook users said it is never good to be broke as poverty stops one from enjoying the good things of life

In the clip, a shirt is placed on the machine's clamp before it is drawn in and folded in another compartment

A video showing an industrial machine that irons a cloth with relative ease has got many Nigerians reacting online.

In the clip shared by a Facebook user Ayo Ojeniyi, a woman stood in front of a machine and placed a cloth on its slab before it was drawn in. It was done as one would feed papers into a printer.

A woman employing the use of a machine to sort her laundry got reactions. Photo source: Ayo Ojeniyi

After some seconds, the cloth and others she might have earlier fed the machine came out in another compartment ironed and well folded.

This makes ironing less of a bore. Many people who interacted with the video said poverty is really an unfortunate thing.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Sodiq Yusuf said:

"I will never be broke in my life, Amin."

Yusuf Moruf Adesina commented:

"Thunder punish poverty."

Adeolah ProfIntegrity Toriolah said:

"I will never be broke in my life oo! Leyin owo, owo lo tun kan mehnnn."

Omolokun Sunday said:

"This is serious, oyinbo don live us behind."

Sesan Boluwade said:

"Here in 2021 we are searching for grazing routes, The World is moving fast."

OmoWealth A. Balogun said:

"No curse higher than 'poverty curse'."

