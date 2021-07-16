LOL: Somizi Advises Mzansi Peeps to Stop Panic Buying in Hilarious Video

Media personality Somizi has advised Mzansi residents to stop panic buying amid the ongoing looting and riots

Many residents from Gauteng and KZN have resorted to panic buying as they fear food shortages following the looting this week

Somizi hilariously shared that all the meat was gone when he arrived at a grocery store in his neighbourhood

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Somizi has advised Mzansi peeps to stop panic buying amid the ongoing unrest in the country. Many people have decided to go on panic buying sprees due to the ongoing looting and violent protests in some parts of Mzansi.

Somizi has hilariously advised Mzansi to stop panic buying amid looting & riots. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Many citizens, especially from KZN and Gauteng, fear that their neighbourhoods will soon run out of food and other supplies as some transportation companies have decided to stop doing deliveries amid the unrest.

Somizi took to Instagram and shared a video he took inside a grocery store he went to in his neighbourhood. He hilariously shared that shoppers had bought all the meat and only left cakes. The media personality said in the clip:

"I understand what we're going through... This is exaggerating. They left the cakes only. Let's relax. Stop panicking like the other race. I understand that there won't be any deliveries but you can't take the entire meat."

In the clip shared by Somgaga, most of the store's shelves were empty following the panic buying sprees.Tweeps took to SomG's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

jesse_suntele_ said:

"So on the one side Shoprite etc is LOSING more money than ever before, while Woolies is MAKING more sales. Hectic."

londie_london_official wrote:

"It’s them leaving the cakes for me."

proteafleur commented:

"It’s the irony for me. When people fear hunger they panic, only difference is they can pay for it."

private_afa_ said:

"What you get when you live in a neighborhood where everybody can afford food. First set to get there buys it all."

fe_mokoena added:

"Just saw it now, couldn’t believe it, even bread and eggs gone."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shares his opinion on panic buying

In related news, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters Commissar and Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has shared his views regarding panic buying.

This comes as many people are already in a panic mode especially following the violent protests and looting that recently took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Ndlozi says those who have financial means will have an advantage over the less privileged, he argues that panic buying is similar to looting. South Africans are now reacting with interest and Briefly News takes a look at the comments from all over Mzansi. He wrote:

"Panic buying is equal to Looting! The rich using money to deprive the whole market of already little supplies!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za