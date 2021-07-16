South African social media account holders are not happy with EFF commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s view that panic buying is similar to looting

The EFF member of parliament, Ndlozi, says those who have money have the advantage to buy more goods compared to those who have less and that is like looting

Taking a look at the reactions, many feel the leader and his party did condone looting and panic buying is a result of their reckless call

Economic Freedom Fighters Commissar and Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has shared his views regarding panic buying. This comes as many people are already in a panic mode especially following the violent protests and looting that recently took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Ndlozi says those who have financial means will have an advantage over the less privileged, he argues that panic buying is similar to looting.

South Africans are now reacting with interest and Briefly News takes a look at the comments from all over Mzansi.

@Ideke7 said:

“The only thing left now is to bring our land back by force, we are not coward, the government failed to bring the land back to its owners.”

@ProfMahlangu said:

“Dr Ndlozi I noticed the same yesterday when I couldn’t find a tin of beans. What was more NB was that the rich buys toilet paper a lot, both tissue and printing paper was gone.”

@TsietsiMaseka said:

“What's your point because you don't see anything wrong in the looting?”

@Foremanshingang said:

“You have not condemned looting now you condemn buying aai!!.”

@SidimaMM said:

“At face value, this makes sense. I.e. If looters simply "took without paying". The issue is that looters destroy and burn buildings, trucks and other properties. Thereby killing jobs and people's livelihoods. Therefore, the two can never be the same....”

@SithaleKgaogelo said:

“People are panic buying because they are hungry. You should have given that advice to the looters.”

@BiancavanWyk16 said:

“Panic buying is selfish, stupid, short-sighted and a luxury very few can afford. But is it looting?”

@JennMForster said:

“I think it's a sanitised form of looting because it drives up prices and denies goods to those who need them most.”

@ThobileNguna16 said:

“I'm starting to think he looted the qualification.”

@Clinty10111 said:

“Huh? It's not the same? It is wrong, but not the same. Soon you going to say it's the same as stealing VBS money.”

Julius Malema's Twitter account was suspended following an inflammatory post

Looking at articles related to Malema, Briefly News carried a story that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has had his Twitter account suspended temporarily following tweets he made regarding the ongoing violent protests taking place across South Africa.

Malema's suspension was reported by Floyd Shivambu through a series of screengrabs on his Twitter account.

Malema had warned against President Cyril Ramaphosa mobilising the military in response to the violence.

