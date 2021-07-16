Two old men have served funny content online as they played with each other like they were children

In a clip that has gone viral, the grandpas engaged in a hide and seek game as they chased themselves around

When one of the men was asked why he was being mischievous, he said because the game is funny

When people ask one to take life as a kid, they probably meant living while enjoying the little things like friendship life has got to offer.

In a video shared by Jack Vince, a man who may be in his 60s knocked on his friend's door. Before the man came out to open it, he ran away to hide in a corner.

When he was asked why he did that, the man said "because it is fun" with a joyful grin. He repeated the action.

When his friend opened and found no one was there, he became frustrated until he was told his friend had been pranking him. With that knowledge, he ran after the man. It was such a delightful watch.

A Facebook user, Margret Jacob, said:

"JACK Jack Vince I did this funny jokes a lot. We did to Omoregea then. Very childish and I believe Omoregea has forgiven me. Is not a pleasant one on him at all."

Video of Mzansi adults playing childhood games sparks demands for a national event

Looking at previous articles, Briefly News reported that it’s a story of taking a trip down memory lane for one social media user who posted a video clip of adults playing childhood games in the street.

The lady has dropped a cool video showing adults as just being 'kids'. According to @LucyM_More, she says she would like to recreate the games played in the clip and has asked for volunteers to relive the memories.

South Africans have quickly hit the comments button and some are hurt as they didn’t get such a privilege after growing up in the suburbs and not in the townships or rural areas.

