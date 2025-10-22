Adley Rutschman's girlfriend: Meet Georgia Ellenwood, the Canadian Olympian he is dating
Georgia Ellenwood was introduced as Adley Rutschman's girlfriend in the second half of 2024. Rumours of their breakup started circulating in early 2025. Ellenwood is a professional heptathlete and pentathlete who represented Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Georgia Ellenwood hails from Vancouver
Ellenwood was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Her hometown is Langley, where she attended Langley Secondary. The athlete started competing in track and field at the age of 8 and has since been working on her performance in heptathlon and pentathlon events.
Ellenwood had a decorated NCAA career at UW
Georgia enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, where she competed for the Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA Division 1 in the heptathlon and pentathlon. She became the first female heptathlete in UW history to win an NCAA title in 2018 with a score of 6,146 points.
Georgia holds UW's record for pentathlon with a score of 4,392 set at the 2016 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships and for heptathlon with a score of 6,173. The Canadian star athlete was also an eight-time All-American at the school.
As a senior in 2018, she was named the Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year and won Big Ten titles in both heptathlon and pentathlon. She graduated in 2018 with a degree in Sociology and hopes to pursue a career in public relations, marketing, or human behaviour analysis, according to her Olympics Canada profile.
Ellenwood represents Canada at international games
The 8-time All-American made her international debut for Canada at the 2011 Youth World Athletics Championships in the heptathlon. She later participated in the 2012 Junior World Championships, finishing 18th in heptathlon.
Georgia won bronze in the heptathlon at the 2013 Pan American Junior Championships. She turned pro in 2018 and went on to win gold at the 2018 Pan-American Combined Events Cup.
The athlete made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in the women's heptathlon. She finished 20th with 6,077 points and recorded her personal best in the high jump.
Inside Georgia Ellenwood and Adley Rutschman's relationship
Georgia Ellenwood and Baltimore Orioles baseball star Adley Rutschman sparked dating rumours in July 2024 when they appeared together at the MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet. The Canadian Olympian heptathlete made them Instagram official a few days later.
Reports of Georgia and Adley's potential breakup started circulating in March 2025. The athlete deleted their picture from social media, but neither has publicly spoken on the status of their relationship. In a July 6, 2025, Instagram reel, Ellenwood hinted at being single, writing:
No situationships, no roster, no dating apps. Just me and another workout that almost made me meet my maker.
Who else has Adley Rutschman dated?
Before becoming Georgia Ellenwood's boyfriend, Adley Rutschman had been linked to model Alli Schwarm. They mostly kept their relationship lowkey, and it is unclear when they called it quits.
In August 2020, the MLB catcher commented on one of the Instagram posts by The Bachelor star Madison Prewett, who had asked her followers to finish a witty poem. Their flirtatious exchanges included a dinner invitation, but it is unclear if they acted on it. Madison is now married to Grant Troutt.
Who is Adley Rutschman's best friend?
Adley Rutschman, whose middle name is Stan, is a close friend of fellow MLB star Gunnar Henderson. Their friendship dates back to 2019, when they were both drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, where Adley was the first overall pick and Gunnar was 42nd.
They were roommates in Florida during their early days in Rookie Ball. Adley told MLB.com in July 2024 that their friendship "just blossomed from there". In 2024, they celebrated being named starters together for the MLB All-Star Game.
How much money does Adley Rutschman make a year?
Adley Rutschman, whose walk-up song Alive (nightmare) by Kid Cudi made $5.5 million in 2025 after signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles to avoid arbitration, according to Spotrac. The MLB catcher will receive an average salary of $6.75 million in 2026. His current career earnings are estimated at $23.89 million.
Conclusion
While it is unclear if Georgia Ellenwood is still Adley Rutschman's girlfriend, they are both working hard in their respective sports. Ellenwood is also building her online presence as a content creator and Twitch gamer.
