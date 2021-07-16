Mzansi stans Ramaphosa after his passionate promise to the nation

South Africans got firmly behind President Cyril Ramaphosa after he delivered a passionate speech in the wake of the recent unrest

Social media users took to the internet to share their opinions on the president and his speech to the nation

A lot of people commented on how Ramaphosa seemed in charge of the situation and hold him to his promise of holding those responsible for the violence accountable

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Friday night and promised to hold those responsible for the violent protests accountable.

He said that the unrest was a direct attack on the democracy of South Africa. Citizens listening to his speech took to the internet to voice their support for the president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa won the hearts and minds of many South Africans with his passionate speech. Photo credit: @EricanSA, @PapaWaHlayiseko

Source: Twitter

Briefly News took a look at what Mzansi had to say about the president and how they felt about his leadership.

@Wakavo_As:

"Friends of our lovely #PresidentRamaphosa this is for you. You heard him he is ready to fight those who are destroying our lovely country. #20H30"

@Khaps_Mazi:

"That was a very good speech. The President admitting they were poorly prepared for this. Assuring the country and promising strong economic recovery. Let’s hope he can effectively implement this. #PresidentRamaphosa."

@HloniDiem:

"Everybody is now punting on the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa said they were poorly prepared. The response was swift. Many governments don't survive this insurgency. #PresidentRamaphosa."

@MikeRamothwala:

"After #PresidentRamaphosa speech tonight I honestly felt like I did not waste my ANC branch vote when I voted for him in 2017 he seems equal to the task of leading our country during these difficult times."

Ramaphosa promises to defend democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Friday night. He had visited areas affected by the recent unrest that swept KwaZulu-Natal namely Kwamashu, Mobeni, uMlazi and Springfield in Durban.

A battle South Africa can not afford to lose

The president said that the violent protests were nothing short of an attempted attack on the Democratic institutions of the country.

He said that it is a battle that the country cannot afford to lose. He urged South Africans to unite and rebuild.

