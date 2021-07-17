2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings age, movies and TV shows, boyfriend, net worth

Kat Dennings is a successful Hollywood actress known for playing the role of Max George Black on 2 Broke Girls, a CBS sitcom that ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. Kat Dennings has also starred as Darcy Lewis in MCU’s Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and the WandaVision superhero series on Disney+. This article highlights facts you may not know about the 2 Broke Girl star's professional and personal life.

Since gaining Hollywood fame, the 2 Broke Girl star has not stopped entertaining viewers with her sarcastic sense of humour. She is known for portraying rebellious characters in movies and TV shows. Why is Kat Dennings away from the screen? Below is her detailed biography.

Kat Dennings' profile summary

Birth name: Katherine Victoria Litwack

Katherine Victoria Litwack Date of birth: 13th June 1986

13th June 1986 Age: 36 years in 2021

36 years in 2021 Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Birthplace: Bryn Mawr in Pennsylvania, United States

Bryn Mawr in Pennsylvania, United States Nationality: American

American Kat Dennings’ ethnicity: Jewish

Jewish How tall is Kat Dennings?: 5 feet 4.5 inches

5 feet 4.5 inches Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Engaged as of 2021

Engaged as of 2021 Current boyfriend: Singer Andrew W.K.

Singer Andrew W.K. Former boyfriends: Actor Nick Zano (2011 to 2014), Singer Josh Groban (2014 to 2016)

Actor Nick Zano (2011 to 2014), Singer Josh Groban (2014 to 2016) Mother: Poet Ellen Judith Litwack

Poet Ellen Judith Litwack Father: Pharmacologist Gerald J. Litwack

Pharmacologist Gerald J. Litwack Siblings: Geoffrey S. Litwack, Debbie Litwack

Geoffrey S. Litwack, Debbie Litwack Known for: Max George Black on 2 Broke Girls

Max George Black on Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: Approximately $25 million

Approximately $25 million Kat Dennings' Instagram: @katdenningsss

@katdenningsss Twitter: @OfficialKat

@OfficialKat Website: katdennings.com

Personal life and bio

Kat Dennings was born on 13th June 1986 in a Jewish household in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, the United States. Her mom is called Ellen Judith Litwack who works as a speech therapist and writes poems. Her dad is Gerald Litwack, an experienced molecular pharmacologist and teaches in college. The WandaVision actress has four older siblings.

Who is Kat Dennings dating?

The 2 Broke Girls star is in a relationship with singer Andrew W.K. They met in early 2021 and got engaged in May 2021. Kat Dennings appeared in Andrews new song Everybody Sins, which was released in July 2021.

Who did Kat Dennings date before? The actress was in two other relationships before meeting the rock musician. The first Kat Dennings fiancé was actor Nick Zano. She dated the fellow 2 Broke Girls cast member from 2011 to 2014. Later in 2014, the WandaVision star started a romantic relationship with musician Josh Groban, but the two went their separate ways in 2016.

Kat Dennings' acting career

Kat Dennings started acting from the age of nine in various adverts. She later made her debut in Hollywood in 2000 on an HBO show called Sex and the City. The actress went on to appear in several Kat Dennings’ movies and TV shows. In 2011, she got her Hollywood breakthrough when she was cast to play the role of Max George Black on a CBS sitcom known as 2 Broke Girls. The show ran for six seasons and ended in 2017.

Some of Kat Dennings’ films include:

Friendsgiving (2020) as Abby

(2020) as Abby Suburban Gothic (2014) as Becca Thompson

(2014) as Becca Thompson Thor: The Dark World (2013) as Darcy Lewis

(2013) as Darcy Lewis To Write Love on Her Arms (2012) as Renee Yohe

(2012) as Renee Yohe Thor (2011) as Darcy Lewis

(2011) as Darcy Lewis Daydream Nation (2010) as Caroline Wexler

(2010) as Caroline Wexler Shorts (2009) as Stacey Thompson

(2009) as Stacey Thompson The Answer Man (2009) as Dahlia

(2009) as Dahlia Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008) as Norah Silverberg

(2008) as Norah Silverberg Charlie Bartlett (2007) as Susan Gardner

(2007) as Susan Gardner Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) as Molly Fuller

(2006) as Molly Fuller The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) as Marla Piedmont

Some of Kat Dennings’ TV shows include:

Marvel Studios: Assembled (2021) as herself

(2021) as herself WandaVision (2021) as Darcy Lewis

(2021) as Darcy Lewis Dollface (2019 to present) as Jules Wiley

(2019 to present) as Jules Wiley Dallas & Robo (2018) as the voice of Dallas Monnshiner

(2018) as the voice of Dallas Monnshiner The Simpsons (2017) as the voice of Valerie

(2017) as the voice of Valerie Big Mouth (2017 to present) as the voice of Leah Birch

(2017 to present) as the voice of Leah Birch The Scream Team (2002) as Claire Carlyle

How much is Kat Dennings worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kat Dennings’ net worth is estimated at $25 million. She earns most of her income from acting. Katherine's career has been doing consistently well since she came into the limelight.

Kat Dennings is one of America’s most disciplined, talented and hardworking actresses. She has not been influenced by Hollywood’s pressures, which has led to people thinking she is rebellious. Her future in the industry remains bright.

