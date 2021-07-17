Community Unites To Clean Up the Streets After Week of Unrest

Samuel Owoo shared some stunning photos of his community cleaning up the town of Empangeni after a week of chaotic and devastating protests

He revealed that his community had rallied together to clean up the town, taking to the streets in numbers to clean up the mess

Social media users took to the comment section of the post to share their opinions about Samuels post and their own experiences

Samuel Owoo took to the internet and shared his amazing experience in the #ImStaying group on Facebook.

The town of Empangeni was hit hard by the angry mob of looters and the streets were a mess. The community united and took the streets to clean up.

Samuel Owoo shared his inspiring experience when his community united to tidy up his town. Photo credit: Samuel Owoo

Owoo shared a number of pics of the community hard at work tidying up in the destructive wake of the protestors.

Samuel's story in full

"There was a cleanup activity in our town (Empangeni) after the looters turned it upside-down. We worked together regardless of race, tribe and social status. "

Let's work together to rebuild and make this wonderful country a better place for future generations.

We are the change that we are looking for !"

Social media users react to the inspiring post by Samuel

Natasha Signeur:

"I'm so proud of my fellow South Africans.... Wish I was there to help."

Etienne de Villiers:

"SA or Africa for that matter does not belong to anyone. It has been here millions of years before humankind. And it will be here long after the end of humankind. But we belong to SA."

Louise Booyens:

"Wow, what an amazing group of people we will never be broken as SA we will stand together as a loving nation and this too will pass Love you SA xxx."

Nezzie Rippon:

"Yes, the country of peaceful people is beginning to stand up against the insurrection against this nation. We are always strong when we stand unitedly serving each other in love and our community."

Woman inspires Mzansi to clean up after the looting

In the aftermath of this weeks looting spree, a local woman is offering a helping hand to all those in need. Her kind gesture has certainly reminded all South Africans to come together during this very difficult time.

Emelda Masango headed to her Facebook page to graciously offer her services. Instead of allowing the recent unrest to cause her anxiety and fear, the young woman decided to reach out to all those who might be going through a similarly difficult time.

"Anyone who needs help to clean up after the looting in their business I volunteer since I am not working today only if you are around Joburg," her viral post read.

