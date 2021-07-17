Kolisi Foundation Working On Getting Food Relief to Areas Hit Hard by Protests

The Kolisi Foundation is hard at work getting food relief plans in motion for areas hit hard by the recent chaotic protests

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share some updates and asked if anyone wants to help contribute then they are more than welcome

The foundation is planning on sending food relief to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and social media users have applauded their efforts

Rachel and Siya Koilsi have often helped South Africans in the past, particularly during the lockdown and the Kolisi Foundation has become a force for good in the country.

Rachel took to Instagram to say that the foundation is hard at work preparing to deliver food relief to the hardest-hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The Kolisi Foundation is stepping up to help South Africans facing food shortages in KZN and Gauteng. Photo credit: @kolisi_foundation, @rachel_kolisi

"We have begun working with several non-profit organisations on the ground and are putting together a strategy to get food to people in the hardest-hit areas."

She said that the foundation is working with a number of organisations in KZN.

"We are working with a network of organisations in KZN focussing in on gender-based violence shelters, children’s homes, old age homes, hospices and assisted-living facilities."

She asked if anyone was prepared to contribute they could visit the Kolisi Foundation website.

Social media users react to the plans to provide relief to KZN and Gauteng

the.multidimensional.mother:

"Thank you for being you. And thank you for your big hearts ❤️❤️❤️"

glasschem:

"We love you two and what you are doing for our country!"

chantelch:

"There is a HUGE need for baby formula in KZN and government hospitals cannot assist as they, understandably, have to preserve what they have for the neo-natal wards. Please assist, especially with very specific formulas and brands that are hard to come by. Thank you Kolisi family, for your genuine interest and concern always, and for being great role models. You represent the South Africa we all want ❤️"

bakerlisa:

"❤️ I’m sorry people are putting unrealistic expectations on you and Siya. You can’t help anybody if you don’t take care of yourselves first."

gjmountford:

"Thank you for using your platform for good and for positive change. So many of us want to help but don’t know how to. Now we too can make a difference."

South Africans share contrasting reactions to long queues for food items

South Africans are now facing the reality of food shortages and that is evident in a video doing the rounds on social media. These are the effects of the violent and looting incidents that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces in the past few days.

In a video shared on social media by @KulaniCool, people are seen queuing to enter a shopping mall. With many shopping malls having been looted and burnt down, communities are set to suffer and face such challenges.

