Daniel Akpeyi took to social media to break his silence on Kaizer Chiefs' painful loss to Al Ahly on Saturday evening

Fans were hoping to see Amakhosi lift the coveted trophy but they were undone by a red card, costing them the match

Akpeyi thanked fans for supporting the club and said that he's grateful to have made it to the final of the competition

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi took to social media to reflect on their loss to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final. Amakhosi lost 3-0 to Pitso Mosimane's men and were undone by a red card that was given to Happy Mashiane at the stroke of halftime.

After goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Kafsha and Amr Al Sulaya propelled Pitso Mosimane's team to victory, the Nigerian goalkeeper has been chastised for his performance during the match.

Daniel Akpeyi broke his silence on social media on how he's feeling after the loss to Al Ahly. Image: @danielakpeyi

“Every champion has once lost a fight (sadly so) but they’ve never lost their dream, no matter the opinion about them, nature do conform [sic] to them at the right time,” said Akpeyi on Instagram.

The goalkeeper thanked everyone for their support and said that he admired their courage. He also highlighted how grateful he is to have made it that far in the competition.

“To everyone who have been standing with them through thick and thin, I salute your courage, when the limits are broken, all the joy that is assumed to be lost, you will receive them in one package," he concluded.

Kaizer Chiefs lose CAF Champions League final on Saturday evening

Briefly News previously reported that Al Ahly won the CAF Champions League final after defeating a weakened Kaizer Chiefs team on Saturday evening.

The Egyptian team scored three goals in the second half in quick succession while the Kaizer chiefs were unable to put themselves on the board. The first half of the game saw Al Ahly dominate possession as expected. The score stood at love-all at the end of the first half.

However, Kaizer Chiefs faced a major setback when Happy Mashiane was sent off the field after receiving a second yellow card. This proved fatal for Kaizer Chiefs allowing the Egyptian outfit more space and options.

