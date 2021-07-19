American Ghanaian-born actress, Tanya Sam, is shooting a docu-series dubbed, Making of a Mogul, in Ghana

The docu-series aims to expose Ghanaian entrepreneurs and startup businesses to a larger global market

Tanya Sam paid a courteous visit to the leadership of Ghana's Creative Arts and Tourism sector

Tanya Sam, actress and filmmaker, is in Ghana to shoot the next season of her popular docu-series dubbed, Making of a Mogul, which seeks to give exposure to Ghanaian entrepreneurs and startup businesses.

The American Ghanaian-born film star paid a courteous visit to the leadership of Ghana's Creative Arts and Tourism sector to discuss the docu-series and establish her support in building resilient turf for businesses in Ghana.

Sam seeks to highlight Ghanaian businesses and entrepreneurs to a larger global market through her channel, Ameyawdebrah.com reported.

Making of a Mogul: Ghanaian-American movie star Tanya Sam in Ghana to shoot docu-series. Image: Tanya Sam

The Real Housewives of Atlanta actress has a deep love and strong ties to her home country, which urges her to visit home regularly, she said.

Though the prevailing pandemic is a challenge, Sam believes Ghana has huge potential for attracting giant brands into the country, she said during a conversation with the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Akwasi Awua Ababio.

Sam's Ghanaian father lives in Ghana and she loves visiting the West African nation, however, the last few years have been difficult due to the pandemic, she said.

Nonetheless, the actress proudly gives exposure to her birth country by telling her story and experiences as a Ghanaian with other people in the diaspora.

Family tree

Tanya Sam's father is a retired military officer, married to a British woman. Sam is a tech-savvy businesswoman and the Director of Partnerships at Tech Square Labs, a technology startup hub and venture capital fund.

Sam's quest to create pathways stokes her passion to bring more women and minorities into business and technology.

Meanwhile, the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Akwasi Awua Ababio, pledged his support for the docu-series, which aims at spreading and educating people in the diaspora about Ghanaian culture.

Also, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okuraku Mantey, praised Tanya’s visit back home.

He said the government is poised to support Sam's endeavours.

''Our government is a capitalist one and we believe in allowing the private sector do all the things for the nation, and ours is to create an environment where businesses can thrive and use the taxes to develop the country,'' he said.

View photos showing Tanya Sam's visit in Ghana.

