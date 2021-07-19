Marc Guehi has been turning out for Swansea on loan for the last 18 months

The youngster found it difficult to break into Chelsea's team as he was limited to just two appearances

His exit came on the same day academy forward Armando Broja penned a new deal with the Blues

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Crystal Palace have announced the capture of Marc Guehi from Chelsea on a five-year deal. Guehi's transfer to Selhurst Park came after spending 18 months on loan at Swansea.

Despite being tipped by many as a future star at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have decided to let him join their London rivals.

Guehi admitted he was excited about the prospect of linking up with Patrick Vieira who was recently appointed as the club's new manager. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: UGC

While confirming the transfer, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish described Guehi as an "exciting talent."

“We’re delighted to have signed Marc for Crystal Palace," he said.

“He’s an exciting talent and one we believe will be a valuable addition to the squad as we build towards the coming season," he added.

Speaking on his Palace switch, Guehi admitted he was excited with the prospect of linking up with Patrick Vieira who was recently appointed as the club's new manager.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“[The club is taking] a really exciting direction with the new gaffer that’s come in. A lot of good young players are here and obviously, such a stable club with top players really enticed me and made me want to come," he said.

Guehi's departure from Chelsea came on the same day academy forward Armando Broja signed a new deal with the club.

SunSport reports the youngster, who scored 11 goals while on loan at Vitesse Arnhem last season, is set to form part of Thomas Tuchel's plans after the exit of Olivier Giroud.

Giroud joins AC Milan from Chelsea FC

Earlier, Briefly News reported Giroud has sent a heartfelt message to fans and staff of Chelsea football club after his imminent move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

The 34-year old World Cup winner signed a two-year deal with the Italian club.

"To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments," he posted.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za