Olivier Giroud Joins AC Milan on a 2 Year Deal, to Wear No.9 Shirt at the Club

Olivier Giroud has today completed a permanent transfer to AC Milan from Premier League club Chelsea

The Frenchman’s move to Italy’s Serie A brings to an end his three-and-half-year stay at Stamford Bridge

Giroud, who joined AC Milan on a 2-year deal worth €2m, bagged 39 goals in 119 appearances for the club

AC Milan have announced the signing of Olivier Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea. The former Chelsea striker joins the club after a deal of €2 million was reached.

Olivier Giroud will the wear no.9 shirt at AC Milan after joining the club on a 2-year deal. Photo: AC MIlan

According to the report on AC Milan website, Giroud will be wearing the number 9 jersey at the club.

His move to Italy brings to an end his three-and-half-year stay at Stamford Bridge, a report on Chelsea's website explains.

Giroud won the FA Cup, Europa League, and Champions League during his time as a Chelsea player.

The French striker departs Chelsea with 119 appearances, 59 of them coming as a substitute, and 39 goals to his name.

Giroud sends a heartfelt message to Chelsea and their fans

Olivier Giroud has sent a heartfelt message to fans and staff of Chelsea football club as he joins Serie A giants AC Milan.

The 34-year old World Cup winner has signed a two-year deal with AC Milan, and is already in Italy.

Giroud took to Twitter to confirm that indeed he was leaving Chelsea, saying he was leaving the club “with a happy heart”:

"To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments. Our victories in FA Cup, Europa League, and Champions League have been magnificent."

Giroud’s exit from Chelsea came as a bit of a surprise, especially because he only signed a contract extension last month. He initially joined Chelsea from Arsenal for a fee of £18m in January 2018.

Giroud was also involved in France’s disappointing Euro 2020 campaign where they were knocked out by Switzerland in the last 16 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in regulation time.

The Frenchman becomes the second player to join AC Milan from Chelsea after the Serie A giants signed Fikayo Tomori for £25m after a six-month loan spell in Milan.

They finished second in Serie A last season, which secured a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

