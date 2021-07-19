Bread Prices Soar to As Much as R40 a Loaf in Durban in Aftermath of Unrest

The price of bread has skyrocketed in parts of Durban in the aftermath of unrest and widespread looting

Prices have reportedly soared to as much as R40 for a loaf with residents in the area subsequently going up in arms over the astronomical increase

Bread has become a scarce food item as the fear of a food shortage begins to set in across different parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

In the aftermath of the chaotic scenes that played out in Gauteng and in KwaZulu-Natal over the past week, Durban residents are up in arms over hugely inflated bread prices.

Residents claim they have been forced to pay exorbitant amounts of money for bread by the truck drivers of a privately-owned bakery – BB Bakeries – as well as by the local tuck shops.

Durban residents are up in arms over high bread prices in the wake of a shortage of bread following a week of unrest and widespread looting. Image: Stock photo.

Source: Getty Images

The bakery is now preparing to launch an investigation into the price that is circulating and said in a notice posted to its Facebook page:

"With regard to price hikes and bread being sold to the public directly from trucks, we’d like to notify our BB Bakeries community that our bread price has not changed, and we will investigate any scenario where bread is being sold at inflated prices.

“If you come across or have any details of illicit activity (area, driver and/or vehicle information), please notify us so we’re able to investigate.”

The notice was in response to a flood of complaints from Durban residents who said they paid between R20 and R40 for a loaf after bread became a scarce food item in the past week, according to TimesLIVE.

“I bought one loaf at a local tuck shop for R20. When I asked them why they said it is because it is hard to get bread these days. I bought anyway,” one resident said in response to the BB Bakeries post.

Another resident said she was told to take it or leave it by a tuck shop owner selling bread for R40 a loaf.

"I bought bread from a BB Bakeries truck parked at a Shell garage on Higginson highway for R30 a loaf. This is ridiculous," lamented the resident.

CEO suspended after being arrested for allegedly looting in Durban

Briefly News reported recently that the CEO of Ubuntu Wealth Management, Qhawe Sithole, has been arrested by police for allegedly looting in Durban.

He was found in possession of booze, a washing machine, a barstool and braai related equipment. As a result, the company has suspended the CEO with immediate effect according to IOL.

Ubuntu Wealth Management offers financial services such as wealth planning, investment advice, asset management and other financial services.

