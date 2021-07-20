John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance on WWE to Announce His Return

John Cena quit WWE at the height of Covid-19 in April 2020 during WrestleMania 36 when he lost to Bray Wyatt

WWE legend John Cena has officially announced his return to the ring more than a year after his retirement.

Cena made the announcement on Sunday night, July 18, when he came out at the end of the Money in the Bank event.

At the time, Roman Reigns was in celebration after his win over Edge to retain his Universal Championship title.

John Cena quit WWE at the height of COVID-19 in April 2020 during WrestleMania 36 when he lost to Bray Wyatt. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

However, Reigns' moment of glory was disrupted with Cena's theme song, with the now Hollywood star storming the ring much to the chagrin of Reigns.

After the show, Cena went on to reveal he is back, with People reporting his return suggested he plans to be part of the upcoming SummerSlam.

"Tonight I just wanted to come out here and let Roman Reigns know that I was back. And I certainly wanted to come out here to let all you know that I'm back. I promise you this is not a one night only," he told the audience.

"I missed you guys. I really, really missed you guys," he added.

It now remains to be seen if Cena will be going up against Reigns, his former WWE rival.

A cryptic post on social media from John Cena causes a stir

Briefly News previously reported that WWE superstar John Cena has left his followers in limbo trying to encrypt his low-key past relationship message. The professional wrestler took to his verified Twitter account and said:

"An ended relationship can be very helpful in realizing who you are, and who you are not.''

His fans were left in a state of confusion trying to unpack if the 43-year-old may be having a reflection moment based on his previous relationship.

He, however, did not make any clarifications despite his fans coming up with lots of insinuations concerning his past relationships.

