The Gauteng Health Department was warned that moving patients from Life Esdimeni could result in death

The department informed Life Esidimeni in 2016 that it would be ending its contract with the hospital to save costs

The Pretoria High Court will be hearing testimony in regard to the 144 patients that died after they were moved from Life Esidimeni until Friday

On Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority began an inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy, in which 144 mentally ill patients died at the hands of health officials in 2016.

Judge Mmonoa Teffo of the Pretoria High Court is presiding over the inquest, which is expected to end on Friday, according to the Daily Maverick

144 mentally ill patients died after the Gauteng Health department transferred them from Life Esidimeni to NGOs in 2016. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Advocate Adila Hassim stated the purpose of the inquest was to find out what happened to the patients. Hassim further stated that the deaths of these patients was not due to natural causes but rather negligence as well as unlawful conduct by government officials.

Hassim is representing SECTION27, a public law centre as well as the families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy.

Hassim emphasized that officials had been warned about the potential fatal implications and risks of transferring Life Esidimeni patients., however, officials ignored all warnings and proceeded with the transfer.

She added that after the deaths of patients and the provincial legislature speaking out against them, the officials still neglected to act accordingly.

Patients were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped non-government organisations, where they died of hunger, neglect, and dehydration reports News24.

Former Managing Director of Life Esidimeni Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa testified that when the Gauteng Health Department informed the hospital of its desire to move patients to NGO facilities in order to cut costs, they were worried that a similar fate that happened at Life Health Baneng Care Centre would occur.

In 2007, the Gauteng health department conducted a trial transfer of 15 children from the Life Health Baneng Care Centre to an NGO which result in the deaths of two children.

The children who were returned to the care of Life Health Baneng Care Centre were severely dehydrated and suffered from malnutrition. He added that the department was also told that NGOs were not equipped to treat patients.

Moving patients, according to Mkhatshwa, was done hurriedly and Life Esidemini staff members were put under tremendous pressure. He added that the hospital was not in charge of the transfer of patients and as a result, they could not inform the families to which NGOs patients were transferred.

