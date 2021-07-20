“What for?”: Lady Sparks Debate After Claiming SA Doesn’t Appreciate Ramaphosa

A local woman has got social media talking after reprimanding the nation for not appreciating President Cyril Ramaphosa

She shared the saucy comments online and immediately got a few heated reactions from social media users

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their very mixed reactions to the post

A local woman has stirred up quite a lot of controversy online after suggesting that South Africans will one day regret not being appreciative of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A local woman has caused some controversy on social media. Images: Getty, @_LeratoMabuza/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, the fervent Ramaphosa supporter made these remarks:

"South Africa Will Appreciate President Cyril Ramaphosa One Day...Archive this tweet," she passionately wrote.

Naturally, South Africans had opposing standpoints on the comments. While some agreed with the Ramaphosa fan others argued that more damage was done under his administration than under any other president.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ScanaRostova said:

"Okay, I want to give you the benefit of the doubt.....name just one thing that Ramaphosa has done since he became president,just one..."

@Thabang30770880 said:

"Yes indeed! He's facing a lot of challenges now but he'll overcome come them, his attitude and politeness will guide him in the right direction, thanx."

@siyamthanda1111

"I don't know whether u joking or u naive to even think for one second that Ramaphosa can save the situation when he's the cause of the entire situation."

@mbeiraWax said:

"The issue here is not the president's but it's what happened just after 1994. We need to stop attacking President's n go back to the drawing board fix where it went wrong."

@KgadisStanley said:

"You need help Sisi, don't include me in your dreams."

@IamCAYB said:

"He was there!!! He wrote parts of the constitution of the new democracy! The current issues in parliament have been brewing for decades... WHILE HE WAS RIGHT THERE, he is as much part of it as all of them!"

@then_finally said:

"The only answer you’ll get, if you are lucky, will be he’s fighting corruption. Lol, Mr looter is fighting corruption!"

Mzansi stans Ramaphosa after his passionate promise to the nation

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Friday night and promised to hold those responsible for the violent protests accountable.

He said that the unrest was a direct attack on the democracy of South Africa. Citizens listening to his speech took to the internet to voice their support for the president.

Briefly News took a look at what Mzansi had to say about the president and how they felt about his leadership.

@Wakavo_As:

"Friends of our lovely #PresidentRamaphosa this is for you. You heard him he is ready to fight those who are destroying our lovely country. #20H30"

@Khaps_Mazi:

"That was a very good speech. The President admitting they were poorly prepared for this. Assuring the country and promising strong economic recovery. Let’s hope he can effectively implement this. #PresidentRamaphosa."

@HloniDiem:

"Everybody is now punting on the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa said they were poorly prepared. The response was swift. Many governments don't survive this insurgency. #PresidentRamaphosa."

@MikeRamothwala:

"After #PresidentRamaphosa speech tonight I honestly felt like I did not waste my ANC branch vote when I voted for him in 2017 he seems equal to the task of leading our country during these difficult times."

