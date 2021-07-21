Man, 69, Shares Everything He Accomplished Later in Life, SA has Mixed Reactions

An American man named Douglas certainly has social media buzzing after sharing the many milestones he reached much later in life

The 69-year-old got his PhD, found true love and even published his debut novel, all after the age of 40

While some tweeps felt encouraged by the post, others had mixed reactions and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A 69-year-old American author has social media buzzing after sharing his long journey towards reaching ultimate happiness. The late bloomer said he hoped his story would inspire others not to give up on their dreams.

, @DouglasLumsden1 shared his tale.

"For what it’s worth: I was 43 when I got a Ph.D. I was 51 when I started my dream job. I was 54 when I married the love of my life. I was 55 when I ran my first marathon. I was 67 when I self-published my first book. I turn 70 next year, and I can’t wait!" he captioned the inspirational post.

Naturally, social media users were captivated by Douglas's admission. While some felt encouraged by the gentleman's story, other's certainly hoped a similar fate was not in store for their own young lives.

Others questioned the white male privilege which afforded Douglas the luxury to make such drastic life decisions.

Check out some of the mixed reactions below:

@Dominic27i said:

"I'm 31 & I have nothing, it seems I'm on the right track."

@lar_andersen said:

"As someone who just turned 51, has hated his job for the last 5 years, and found out he's being laid off for the first time in his life, I cannot tell you how much I am inspired by this tweet. Thank you. Now I just gotta go find my dream job."

@MsArleenie said:

"I am 58. This is precisely how I feel. The best things are just ahead on my journey down life's path. #StayPositive #NeverGiveUp #AgeIsJustANumber"

@ThokwaM said:

"Lying. How can you start a business while standing on your death zone? WA re fora ngwanyana WA mlungu."

@Thick_Promise said:

"I'm happy for you and your achievements, but seriously speaking with the whole of my heart, I don't want to be like you. I don't need that delay in my life, I heard Jesus is coming soon. God abeg, no late blooming for me, na beg I dey beg."

@ihaveabug said:

"And not everyone is a white male (w/generational wealth) to be able to do some of the things on that list at all… It’s an impressive list, yet lately, I’ve been wondering if ALL people have a shot at the “it’s never too late” stuff? Is it racist? Ableist? Classist? Probably."

