Florence Masebe had her first round of the coronavirus vaccine which left her feeling overwhelmed and relieved at the same time

Taking to social media to express her emotions, Florence gave thanks for the fact that she had been vaccinated

Fans congratulated Florence on having received her jab and let her know that it's one step forward in the right direction

Mzansi actress and activist Florence Masebe never thought this day would come. Having received her first round of the coronavirus vaccine, Florence was overcome with emotion.

The entertainment industry has been hit hard as a result of the global pandemic and the vaccine is truly the ray of hope the industry needs.

Actress and activist Florence Masebe has finally received her first dose of the vaccination against Covid-19 and it left her deeply grateful. Image: @flomasebe

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media after having gotten her first jab, Florence expressed her gratitude as she now feels a little safer and as if life all of a sudden became a little more normal.

“This is only the first jab but a really big deal. I'll sleep well tonight.”

Florence posted:

Updating her followers on her post-vaccine experience, Florence said that the only side-effect she has experienced is some discomfort where the injection was given.

Seeing how relieved Florence was, fans congratulated her on getting vaccinated. Some shared their experiences, letting Florence know she is not the only one feeling lighter.

@011kat is vaccinated and feeling relived too:

@Mkdiala_ is truly happy for Florence:

@Nomsa_Md let Florence know that she has all the right to feel the way that she does:

Hulisani Ravele is not vibing with the coronavirus vaccine age restriction

Hulisani Ravele feels like she is reliving childhood traumas thanks to the age-restricted Covid-19 vaccination rollout. Yazi, being the youngest hardly ever benefits you.

Briefly News reported that taking to social media to air her troubled thoughts, 32-yea- old Hulisani explained how left out she feels that registration for the vaccine is only open to those between the ages of 35 and 49.

Hulisani remembers when she was young and older relatives would promise to take her with her wherever they were going and seconds later ditch her. This trauma is resurfacing, guys.

Seeing Hulisani’s post brought back a lot of memories for peeps. They all took to the comment section to share their feels. All of us have felt this, and never did we think it would happen to us as adults again – ngiyabonga, coronavirus!

Source: Briefly.co.za