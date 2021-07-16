Hulisani Ravele is feeling cheated by the age restrictions on the coronavirus vaccine rollout, it is resurfacing childhood traumas

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Hulisani explained dhow these age restrictions have taken her back to her childhood when she was left out because she was too young for something

Fans shared their childhood stories, letting Hulisani know that she is not the only one feeling excluded because of age

Hulisani Ravele feels like she is reliving childhood traumas thanks to the age-restricted Covid-19 vaccination rollout. Yazi, being the youngest hardly ever benefits you.

Taking to social media to air her troubled thoughts, 32 year old Hulisani explained how left out she feels that registration for the vaccine is only open to those between the ages of 35 and 49.

Hulisane Ravele is not vibing with the age restrictions on the coronavirus vaccine rollout, feels like childhood all over again. Image: @hulisaniravele.

Hulisani remembers when she was young and older relatives would promise to take her with her wherever they were going and seconds later ditch her. This trauma is resurfacing, guys.

Hulisani humorously posted:

Seeing Hulisani’s post brought back a lot of memories for peeps. They all took to the comment section to share their feels. All of us have felt this, and never did we think it would happen to us as adults again – ngiyabonga, coronavirus!

@DeeKay_M has juuuuust missed the boat, shame:

@SibongileRWZ was scared by tales of the dreaded boogie man:

@LJRasi haunted by movie age restrictions:

@KaraboNtshweng got hit by over 21 clubs:

@kgauzi shared childhood story:

