Chiefs Boss Kaizer Motaung Sends a Positive Message to Happy Mashiane

Happy Mashiane was devasted when he received a red card during the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung decided to uplift the young player and send him a message of encouragement

The chairman also used the opportunity to thank the team for making it to the final despite the disappointing result in the end

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has sent a message of support to Happy Mashiane, who was sent off late in the first half in the 3-0 defeat to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final in Casablanca over the weekend.

Mashiane, 23, was sent off with the help of VAR for a dangerous challenge on Al Ahly's right-back Akram Tawfik and the Red Devils made the most of their numerical advantage.

“Happy must take this as a lesson and an experience that will come in handy in his career. This is not his fault and this must serve as a lesson to everyone in the team," said Motaung, according to SowetanLIVE.

The Kaizer Chiefs boss also took the opportunity to congratulate the team on making it to the big final, encouraging them even though they lost the tie.

According to the club's official website, Motaung said:

“I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate the team for the magnificent effort in the attempt to win the CAF Champions League. Even if we did not win the trophy, to reach this final is historical for the club.”

Stuart Baxter admitted that playing Khama Billiat in the final was a big risk

Briefly News previously reported that following Kaizer Chiefs' 3-0 defeat to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final on Saturday, head coach Stuart Baxter stated that his choice to bring Khama Billiat in was a gamble.

Baxter reacted to Happy Mashiane's red card on the stroke of half-time at the Mohamed V Stadium by taking Billiat off the bench at the start of the second half.

Pitso Mosimane's team, on the other hand, took advantage of the additional man and switched up their playing flair with incredible speed.

"It's a cup final, you can't go in and play 4-4-1 and only defend, so we went with a 4-3-2 and brought in Khama, which was a gamble really, because he's not played for so long," said Baxter according to News24.

