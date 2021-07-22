Simphiwe Dana Loses Her Mom: Singer Asks Mzansi to Pray for the Family

Mzansi musician Simphiwe Dana has revealed that she lost her beloved mother on Wednesday, 21 July

The songstress took to social media and shared that she and her siblings are heartbroken following MamJoli's untimely death

The singer shared that she was grateful for the way her late mom raised her, her siblings and her adopted children

Simphiwe Dana shared that she's lost her mother. The songstress took to social media to share the sad news with her followers.

The star said her mom, MamJoli, passed away earlier on Wednesday. She says that they are heartbroken as the family but were thankful for the way her mom raised them.

Simphiwe Dana has lost her mother. Image: @simphiwedana

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the singer asked Mzansi to pray for them as her siblings and her mom's adopted kids mourn her.

"Our wonderful mother, MamJoli, left us earlier today. We are wounded, but grateful for the grace with which she raised us and all her other adopted children. Please hold us in prayer."

Tweeps took to Simphiwe Dana's comment section on the app to comfort her. Check out some of their comments below:

Her bae @PumezaSoprano said:

"My deepest condolences sthandwa sam! I’m with you in spirit!"

@pierredevos wrote:

"So sorry for your loss."

@HoneyBeeGP commented:

"Aaahh, I' m so sorry for your loss sis' wam. You shared a lot about your mother and how she was not well at some point. I saw how you were up and down ufunela uMama amayeza. May she rest in peace. She fought a good fight."

@AdamsTbose added:

"I feel like I know uMamJoli because of the song 'Umzali Wami'. I bet that’s how we all feel.Thank you for introducing us to her, yanga angaphumla ngoxolo. Sending you and your family loads of love and light."

