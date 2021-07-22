Ngizwe Mchunu's legal team have headed online to plead for financial assistance to support his case against the State

The former Ukhozi FM DJ has been accused, among other things, of inciting violence pertaining to the recent looting action

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the post with many wondering why Mchunu's team does not simply ask the Zumas for help

A call for supporters to assist with the legal costs of former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has had mixed reactions on social media.

Ngizwe Mchunu’s legal team are asking for financial assistance. Image: Ngizwe Online/Facebook

, Mchunu's legal team made the call in a lengthy social media post. They also reassured supporters that their client was looking well and in good spirits.

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the post. While some stand firmly behind Mchunu, others questioned what he was doing encouraging the protests in the first place.

Check out some of the comments below:

Tendani Ngwana said:

"The owner of the private jet who flew him from JHB to KZN and transported him with his G Wagon must pay his legal bills. Thina we are broke."

Thembinkosi Ngcobo said:

"UNgizwe knew very well what he was getting into. He must learn to respect the law. People must not turn this country into a banana republic."

Buyie Okavico Cele said:

"You hear others arrested for supporting Msholozi. You have money so we can connect you with Duduzani and Duduzile Zuma qha."

Zukiswa Jacobs Khoza said:

"Contribution so soon? Uphi u Duduzane Zuma."

Kwenzokuhle Madlala said:

"This is an important call. I personally expected that it may reach this point and assisting Ngizwe is a course I would partake in with the little that I have.

"Ngizwe is our pride as the people even way before his support for President Zuma, therefore picking one of our own up, particularly someone true to his convictions as Ngizwe will not be a waste of a few rands which when combined may become millions."

Sami A Taylor Mthiyane said:

"I’m so disappointed about so negative comments Ngizwe didn’t tell you guys to go to steal/loot which resulted in some of the peoples losing jobs. He only promoted peaceful strikes."

Mchunu’s family reacts to the court’s decision to deny the ex-Ukhozi disk jockey bail

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the family of Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the main alleged instigators of the recent widespread unrest, are shocked by the Randburg Magistrates Court's decision to deny bail in his matter.

Mchunu, who is a former radio jock on Ukhozi FM made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday, two days after he handed himself over to police in Durban.

This follows recent comments by the Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who said that five people suspected of being instigators of the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal had been arrested, so far.

Mchunu's case has been postponed to Wednesday, 28 July. The violence left at least 212 people dead in the two provinces while more than 2 000 people were arrested on charges of theft, looting and public violence.

"The family, of course, is very dumbfounded. Those inside the court, I'm sure they were able to see that this was a schedule 1 offence and, under normal circumstances, or under [sic] an ordinary situation, when it is schedule 1 offence, bail becomes something which becomes automatic," said a spokesperson for the family, Bonginkosi Khanyile.

"But today, we were not able to see that. Instead, the case was postponed for the 28th. So, on behalf of the family, as I've been chosen by the family to come and declare that we are very dumbfounded about how the court has dealt with the matter and if the court will continue to deal with this matter, we're very worried whether justice is going to be served," added Khanyile.

Questions raised on whether Mchunu ought to have been granted bail

Social media users were quick to voice their thoughts on the matter concerning Mchunu.

Frans Mashaba said:

"But this is unfair, they should have granted him bail as his offence falls under Schedule 1."

Mthetheleli Nogobo added:

"He was fighting for the unrest of Zuma, now [he] is alone facing serious charges."

MaThabi Mydarly Matwa shared:

"One offence that cost billions of rands of innocent business people and lives of the dead and burnt of infrastructure that may not recover."

Punter Musicians noted:

"Schedule 1 offence will never bring back the lives of people. He was actually practising overthrow of the government."

Source: Briefly.co.za