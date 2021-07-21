The family of Ngizwe Mchunu has expressed dismay at the court's decision to deny the former Ukhozi FM radio jock bail

Mchunu appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court's on Wednesday after he handed himself over to police in Durban

Mchunu is allegedly one of the main instigators of the recent widespread unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal that led to the deaths of over 200 people

The family of Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the main alleged instigators of the recent widespread unrest, are shocked by the Randburg Magistrates Court's decision to deny bail in his matter.

Mchunu, who is a former radio jock on Ukhozi FM made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday, two days after he handed himself over to police in Durban.

This follows recent comments by the Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who said that five people suspected of being instigators of the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal had been arrested, so far.

Mchunu's case has been postponed to Wednesday, 28 July. The violence left at least 212 people dead in the two provinces while more than 2 000 people were arrested on charges of theft, looting and public violence.

"The family, of course, is very dumbfounded. Those inside the court, I'm sure they were able to see that this was a schedule 1 offence and, under normal circumstances, or under [sic] an ordinary situation, when it is schedule 1 offence, bail becomes something which becomes automatic," said a spokesperson for the family, Bonginkosi Khanyile.

"But today, we were not able to see that. Instead, the case was postponed for the 28th. So, on behalf of the family, as I've been chosen by the family to come and declare that we are very dumbfounded about how the court has dealt with the matter and if the court will continue to deal with this matter, we're very worried whether justice is going to be served," added Khanyile.

Questions raised on whether Mchunu ought to have been granted bail

Social media users were quick to voice their thoughts on the matter concerning Mchunu.

Frans Mashaba said:

"But this is unfair, they should have granted him bail as his offence falls under schedule 1."

Mthetheleli Nogobo added:

"He was fighting for the unrest of Zuma now [he] is alone facing serious charges."

MaThabi Mydarly Matwa shared:

"One offence that cost billions of rands of innocent business people and lives of the dead and burnt of infrastructure that may not recover."

Punter Musicians noted:

"Schedule 1 offence will never bring back the lives of people. He was actually practicing overthrow of the government."

