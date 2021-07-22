Lerato Kganyago Turns 39, Says She'll Spend Her Birthday in Bed

Talented Metro FM presenter and TV star Lerato Kganyago is turning 39 years old this Thursday, 22 July

The award-winning TV presenter, who recently said she doesn't celebrate her birthday, shared that she'll spend the day in bed sleeping

The stunner's followers and friends have taken to her timeline on social media to wish her a fabulous day

Lerato Kganyago is turning 39 years old this Thursday, 22 July. The Metro FM presenter got vaccinated for the deadly Covid-19 on Wednesday, 21 July ahead of her birthday because she wanted to spend her special day indoors.

The award-winning TV personality recently shared that she doesn't celebrate her birthday. When a fan asked Lerato Kganyago why she didn't get her Covid-19 jab on her special day, the stunner shared that she won't celebrate the day but would be sleeping instead.

The star's fans and friends took to her comment section on Twitter to wish her a happy birthday. Check out some of their comments below:

@TheLupusWarrior wrote:

"Happiest bornday to our mother of the nation. May the good LORD continue to bless you, keep you safe and grant your your deepest prayers. Here is to more life, health, wealth and many more."

@norihbee commented:

"Happy birthday @Leratokganyago. May God bless you in abundance and all your dreams come true!! You deserve every good thing life has to offer. Love you forever mami!!"

@FikileVezi added:

"Happiest birthday to my beautiful, selfless, humble and down to earth Queen @Leratokganyago. May the Good Lord continue to shower you with more blessings #MuchLove."

Lerato Kganyago shares why she doesn't celebrate her birthday

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Metro FM presenter and TV personality Lerato Kganyago has opened up about why she doesn't celebrate her birthday and Christmas anymore.

The stunner lost two people who were close to her heart on these two days which are special in almost everyone's calendar. Lerato Kganyago took to her IG Stories recently to share with her followers why she spends her birthday and Christmas by herself.

OkMzansi reported that the media personality expressed that she lost her best friend on her birthday some years ago. She also lost a woman who raised her a few weeks before Christmas, according to the publication.

