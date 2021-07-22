Redi Tlhabi Takes a Swipe at Former Minister Malusi Gigaba

Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba landed himself in hot water with seasoned journalist Redi Tlhabi on Twitter

Gigaba decided to compare South African journalists to international journalists and Tlhabi was not having it

South Africans reacted to Tlhabi's clap back and were amused by her response to the former minister

Award-winning news anchor, broadcaster and author Redi Tlhabi took to Twitter to show that you can't take a jab at the journalism profession without her biting back.

Tlhabi exchanged words with former Minister Malusi Gigaba who seemingly out of nowhere decided to ridicule the journalism profession.

Redi Tlhabi had some words for former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba after he poked fun at South African journalists brand of journalism. Images: Oupa Bopape & Mujahid Safodien/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Gigaba compared South African journalist's coverage of the violent protests and looting that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to media coverage by global journalists.

He asked South African journalists if they had noticed how their brand of journalism was ridiculed "against the backdrop of global reporting" on events that took place in South Africa in the two weeks.

"Dear SAn journalist, have you noticed the widespread lampooning of your brand of journalism when viewed against the backdrop of global reporting on the SAn story during the course of the past two weeks? Makes you cringe, right? Good thing is you can still do something about it", wrote Gigaba.

Tlhabi saw the tweet and took the opportunity to remind the former minister of an unfortunate video of him that went viral on social media a while ago "where he took matters" into his hands.

South Africa's found Tlhabi's reply to Gigaba's Twitter and could help but laugh. Here are some of their reactions:

@nombonisogasa:

He asked for it.

@Machavajoni1:

The Game is over mr Ref..The storm called Redi have just happened.She finished him.F...Hewena Redi emanyana maaan

@ngwenya_nono:

Ouch Redi I almost forgot how ruthless you can be jereva that was below the belt….pun intended

@lamThabo_:

@mgigaba after shaking hands with the guptas you took matters into your own hands

@adventistkaiser:

He'll probably go back to the cave and do the "handy" work we know him for.

