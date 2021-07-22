Lewis Bate is understood to have turned down a new contract at Stamford Bridge in order to seal a move away

Bate started his career with Chelsea's youth system and has grown through the ranks over the years

The 18-year-old formed part of the Blues' Under-23 team that finished second in the Premier League 2 Division 1

Chelsea star Lewis Bate has completed a switch to Premier League rivals Leeds United in a deal believed to be in the region of £1.5m (R30 million).

Source: Getty Images

The talented teenager is understood to have penned a three-year deal with the West Yorkshire-based club.

According to Goal, Bate snubbed a new offer of fresh terms at Stamford Bridge in order to seal his exit.

The transfer has since been confirmed by Leeds, with the club confirming the 18-year-old had courted interest from a number of clubs before his decision to move to Elland Road.

"Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of Lewis Bate. The midfielder joins the Whites from fellow Premier League side Chelsea for an undisclosed fee," Leeds announced on their official website.

"Bate, who attracted interest from a number of clubs, has penned a three-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2024," the club added.

On his part, the midfielder thanked Chelsea for the support through the years, adding he "will forever be grateful" to the west London club.

"10 years ago I walked through the doors at Cobham for the first time. Since then the players and staff I have worked with over the years have helped me become the person and player I am today," he posted on social media.

"However, I now believe it is time to move on to a new chapter in my career. But first I would like to thank everyone at Chelsea who has supported and believed in me throughout my time at the club," he continued.

Bate has been part of the Chelsea youth side for the last decade and had a rare chance of captaining the team during the 2020 FA Youth Cup final.

Last term, he was promoted to the Under-23 team and made a total of 20 appearances to help Chelsea finish runner-up in Premier League 2 Division 1.

