South Africans have reacted to a video of a man who asked which country is the most dangerous on planet earth

The man, @DylanPage.Ning, took to TikTok to pose the question and many Mzansi people seem to agree that the country deserves the number one spot

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions; some people believe the country is most unsafe for women and children

A viral video of a man asking his followers which country is the safest or most dangerous has surfaced on the internet. @DylanPage.Ning shared the video on TikTok, he asked a question which country surprised you about being dangerous and the reactions are massive.

The viral video clip found its way to the online community and some people are led to believe that South Africa is the most dangerous, especially for women and children.

Most reactions came from Mzansi citizens and Briefly News takes a look.

Many South Africans are not surprised the country is not safe. Image: @DylanPage.Ning/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Tammy Ginter said:

“Your page is so informative. South Africa is scary. Especially now with the riots going on.”

@MsP said:

“Would have been surprised had SA not been on the list. And yes it makes sense for it to be on top of the list.”

@Ndu_Mee said:

“Most of the people who commented don’t think SA is bad are men. Even when presented with facts.”

@Lebo said:

“I was going to be shocked if SA was not on the list.”

@Kananelo Nqhome said:

“I’m South African and I knew SA would be on top.”

@Jethren Bar said:

“I was going to say if South Africa was not number 1, there was a problem.”

@Rose_Lovebts said:

“Really South Africa, I live here.”

