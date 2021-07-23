Mzansi Congratulates George Ayisi Boateng, Who Bagged His PhD at 75

Many South Africans are inspired by a Ghanaian man who bagged a PhD degree from Wits University at the age of 75

George Ayisi Boateng’s influential story is detailed by @EltonBobbey on social media and has seriously taught Mzansi that it's never too late in life

The educated and ambitious Ayisi also bagged a Bachelor’s degree at the age of 64 and an MBA which he clinched as a 67-year-old

A Ghanaian man George Ayisi Boateng is being congratulated by inspired South Africans for bagging a PhD Degree from Wits University at the age of 75. Boateng is now celebrated on social media platforms for his stellar achievement.

According to the post shared by @EltonBrobbey, he says the old man has always been someone chasing academic success. This comes after bagging a Bachelor’s Degree at 64 and an MBA as a 67-year-old - his latest major qualification is through Wits.

A Ghanaian man has inspired Africans after securing a PhD degree from Wits University. Image: @EltonBobbey/Twitter

The post reads:

@Conteh5761 said:

“The PhD is semi-white elephant.”

@LeoBombayage said:

“Congratulate the man and decolonise yourself.”

@MikeSR said:

“George Ayisi Boateng, you are truly an example that nothing is impossible and an inspiration to the youth who want everything given to them. Well done and congratulations.”

@GeorgeChings said:

“A lot can be achieved in 11 years. It is never too late to reimagine your life and set new goals.”

@Austein111 said:

“So why don’t you add the Dr. to his name.”

@Fwangalubiro said:

“Am encouraged so can still continue to study.”

@NelsonGibbs8 said:

“Age is just a number.... congrats sir.”

@FuseiniAbdulm19 said:

“This tells us that never give up in life.”

@IMavuya said:

“Great genes and lucidity for that age.”

@CUnplagged said:

“Inspirational.”

