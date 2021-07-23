Brenda Fassie's Son Bongani Fassie Is Working on New Music: "Welcome Back"

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani Fassie has announced on social media that he is working on new music

The late musician's son has not dropped any music for some years now and his fans have been asking him to get back in studio

The reality TV star's excited fans shared that they can't wait to hear what he has been cooking in studio

Bongani Fassie is working on new music. It has been a long time since the late Brenda Fassie's son dropped new music.

The talented producer took to social media recently to let his stans know that he is busy in studio cooking new music. The reality TV star was active in the Mzansi music industry back in the day when he was a member of hip- hop group Jozi.

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani Fassie is working on new music. Image: @iamBONGZ

Source: Twitter

The musician took to Twitter on Wednesday, 21 July to let his followers know that he is about to drop new music. Along with a snap of himself, Bongani Fassie wrote:

"Music Loading...... @BONGANIFASSIE."

The artist's stans took to his comment section to share their opinions on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Ekse_Lenyora wrote:

"My fav producer of all time."

@CranX_ZA said:

"Been waiting!!"

@Belle_021 said:

"Welcome back, all the best. You deserve a second chance."

@mojelo_mojelo commented:

"Nice one fam, looking forward to hearing what's been cooking."

@ArtSoulSA wrote:

"Thanks, you have kept us waiting for a minute. Lets GO."

@Top_Kicker83 added:

"It's been long overdue, we've been starving for good music out here."

Bongani Fassie bags own reality TV show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported recently that late singer Brenda Fassie's only son Bongani Fassie has bagged his own reality TV show on Moja Love. The channel announced the music producer's good news recently. The former Jozi member's show titled Finding Bongani made its debut on the most-loved channel on 5 June.

The show is about how the star has been coping with life since his famous and talented mother passed away some years back. The show is also about how Bongani is managing with the loss of the Vulindlela hitmaker's multi-millions.

The trailer of Season 1 of the programme posted on Twitter by Moja Love featured Mzansi actress Kuli Roberts. Bongani's family and close family friends also feature in the programme.

