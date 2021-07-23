Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Gorgeous New Orleans Mansion Goes Up in Flames

According to police reports, a fire erupted on Wednesday, July 21, burning Beyoncé and Jay-Z's gorgeous home

Reports indicate police officers reacted on time after receiving a report of a suspicious person nearby Beyoncé's mansion

Luckily no one was injured during the night inferno, however, the full extent of the damages has not been reported

American musicians Beyoncé and hubby Jay-Z are counting losses after their Orleans mansion went up in flames.

Police are investigating a possible arson attack. Photo: Mirror UK.

Briefly News has learnt the couple's multi-million mansion caught fire on Wednesday, July 21. About 22 firefighters responded to the incident which is now reportedly being investigated as a possible arson attack.

The fire that engulfed the mansion, located in the Garden District area, took the crew from the fire department about two hours to be put out.

The inferno was so intense but Briefly News can report that no one was injured following the horrific scenes.

Nola.com reported that the New Orleans Fire Department confirmed it learned of the fire after one of the smoke alarms in the mansion was activated at around 6:20pm.

The aforementioned site also disclosed that police officers reacted on time after receiving a report of a suspicious person nearby Beyoncé's mansion.

Suspected arson attack

Cops looked into the matter and determined that indeed the suspicious person call was connected to the fire. A statement from the Police Department's public information office indicated that the city emergency officials classified this as arson.

It is not yet officially clear what the origin of the fire was but sources privy to the whole incident told media that it seems like the inferno started in the kitchen where firefighters found books inside an oven as well as a petrol can which was found in the house.

According to fire experts, the house would have suffered more damage if the crew from Fire Department did not arrive on time.

"If they didn't get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It's a historic home," a spokesperson for the fire department told the New York Post.

The full extent of the damage to the mansion is not yet clear.

Briefly News understands the mansion has six and a half bathrooms and covers 15,200 square feet.

Of importance to note is the fact that the mansion has been in the hands of a management company, named Sugarcane Park LLC, since 2015. Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles is the manager of the company.

Realtor.com disclosed that the eye-catching property was first built in 1927 as the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

