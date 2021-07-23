Bongani Fassie Gets Sued: Lance Stehr Takes Legal Route Over Drug Allegations

Bongani Fassie is being sued following the drug allegations he made against music executive Lance Stehr recently

The Muthaland Entertainment boss revealed that he is taking legal action against Brenda Fassie's son following the latest episode of his reality TV show on Moja Love

Bongani alleged that Lance gave introduced him to cocaine and claimed that he gives his artists drugs

Muthaland Entertainment boss Lance Stehr has revealed that he is taking legal action against Bongani Fassie and Moja Love channel.

The music boss is fuming after the reality TV star alleged that he gave him drugs. Bongani also shared that Lance allegedly gives artists signed under his label cocaine.

ZAlebs reports that Bongani's friend and musician Mercy Pakela echoed Bongani's claims adding that Lance gives people drugs so they cannot think straight. Bongani made the accusations during his reality TV show last Saturday.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lance denied the claims and revealed he is taking legal action against the star and the channel. He told the publication:

“It's a complete fabrication to try to get ratings for a TV show. And it's very sad that he had to stoop so low and we are obviously taking legal action against him and Moja Love."

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani Fassie is cooking new music

In other news, Briefly News reported that Bongani Fassie is working on new music. It has been a long time since the late Brenda Fassie's son dropped new music. The talented producer took to social media recently to let his stans know that he is busy in studio cooking new music.

The reality TV star was active in the Mzansi music industry back in the day when he was a member of hip- hop group Jozi. The musician took to Twitter on Wednesday, 21 July to let his followers know that he is about to drop new music. Along with a snap of himself, Bongani Fassie wrote:

"Music Loading...... @BONGANIFASSIE."

The artist's stans took to his comment section to share their opinions on his post. @Ekse_Lenyora wrote:

"My fav producer of all time."

@CranX_ZA said:

"Been waiting!!"

