Ramaphosa Moves SA to Adjusted Alert Level 3, Alcohol Back on Sale Again

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening and announced that South Africa would move from adjusted Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3

A host of new measures have come into place as the restrictions are relaxed, the curfew will stay in place

Alcohol will be allowed to be sold once again and bars and restaurants will be able to trade again

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening. He began his speech by reflecting on the last week and what the government aims to achieve.

He briefly touched upon the violent protests that rocked the country. He said the measures put in place and the adherence to these restrictions by South Africans has resulted in a drop in new Covid-19 infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move to Alert Level 3. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

From the 1st of September people between the ages of 18 -34 would be allowed to be vaccinated. Everyone over the age 35 is now eligible for the vaccine.

Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move from adjusted Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3.

Alert Level 3 Restrictions

Curfew to remain in place 4 am to 10 pm

Inter-provincial travel allowed

Bar and restaurants will be allowed to open

Alcohol sales will resume

Covid-19 decline not universal across the country

The decline in infections is not equally distributed across the country and many of the new infections are being driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

Vaccine drive to increase the number of jabs

Over 10% of the population has been vaccinated and the capacity to hand out vaccines will be increased.

The government plans on making a substantial increase in the number of vaccines being distributed due to an increase in the supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

South Africa will become a producer of vaccines on the African continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

35 Million vaccines by Christmas is the new target set by the DoH

Over six million vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country. According to the Health Department, the cumulative total was recorded on Thursday, 22 July. Of the six million, 238 020 were given out in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, just over one million people in the country were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine while more than 1.1 million have been vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Health Department has now looked at its Covid-19 vaccine targets for the country. By Christmas, the DoH plans to have vaccinated around 35 million.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za