So far in South Africa, over six million vaccine doses have been administered and around 238 020 were administered in the last day

More than one million people have been fully Pfizer vaccinated while over 1.1 million citizens have received their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Department of Health has also stipulated a new target for vaccines in South Africa, which is 35 million

Over six million vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country. According to the Health Department, the cumulative total was recorded on Thursday, 22 July. Of the six million, 238 020 were given out in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, just over one million people in the country were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine while more than 1.1 million have been vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Health Department has now looked at its Covid-19 vaccine targets for the country. By Christmas, the DoH plans to have vaccinated around 35 million.

Over six million people in the country have so far been vaccinated fully while the new target by Christmas is 35 million.

Source: Getty Images

The Department's Dr Nicholas Crisp told Parliament on Wednesday, 21 July that at least the one dose of the Pfizer vaccine will have reached 35 million people. Crisp stated that this is the target that has been set.

During the looting, Crisp stated that 25 000 vaccine doses were lost. He went on to explain that this will not put a dent in the vaccine plans put out in the country. Crisp added that the health experts within the country predict another hurdle in the third wave due to the riots, this is according to BusinessTech.

A report by News24 stated that there was a rise in hospital admissions as 720 new people were put into both the public and private hospital healthcare sectors. As of 22 July, 16 999 new cases were recorded.

Sahpra is probing adverse reactions faced by recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine

Previously, Briefly News reported that there are reportedly adverse effects being faced by those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is investigating the reactions.

Sahpra is probing a breakout in infections in people who have already been vaccinated. The authority briefed Parliament's Health Committee on Wednesday, stating that one of its mandates was to make sure that those who have applied for the vaccine have the ability to both record and report any side-effects.

CEO of Sahpra Tumi Smete-Makokotlela stated that they were monitoring what they deemed "adverse events following immunisation" after various reports of side-effects. Mokokotlela stated that there are causality studies going on.

