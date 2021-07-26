LaConco Lays Father to Rest, Posts Emotional Video Speaking at the Funeral

Media personality Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco has revealed that she laid her father to rest this past weekend

The Real Housewives of Durban star shared that her beloved father's funeral took place on Saturday, 24 July

Former president Jacob Zuma's baby momma said she heard about her late dad's sickness when she had just recovered from Covid-19

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco took to social media to share that she buried her loving dad on Saturday, 24 July.

The media personality also posted videos and pics taken during her late dad's funeral. The Real Housewives of Durban star said she only heard that her father was not well after she recovered from Covid-19.

LaConco laid her father to rest at the weekend. Image: @_laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco took to Twitter and posted an emotional video of herself speaking during her old man's funeral service. She captioned the video:

"Yesterday we laid my mother’s rib, a daddy to me and granddad-ukwelusa mate of my son to rest. His Grace is sufficient, konke kuyadlula…"

According to ZAlebs, LaConco also posted about her dad's funeral on Instagram. The publication reports that the star added that she saw her mom going through emotions when her pops passed away. Tweeps took to her comment section to comfort her and her family. Check out some of the comments below:

@StinkerMhlongo said:

"My condolences to you and your family sisi. Especially to uMama. Support her with love and care dear. And I know you are very good in that. May the soul of daddy rest in peace."

@MaveziCroc wrote:

"Sending you love and may the Lord wrap his loving arms around you... This too shall pass my love, Qina."

@mr_charleseze commented:

"Sincere condolences to you and your family, May God give you the strength to carry on."

@Kwanele40089600 wrote:

"Condolences to the entire family. Time will definitely heal you, and his memory will last."

@AngelLoko18 added:

"Condolences to you and your family may you find strength to be strong in this time of your loss."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco beats Covid-19

In other news, Briefly News reported recently that reality TV star LaConco revealed that she defeated Covid-19. The businesswoman took to social media to share that she is one of the millions of South Africans who have been infected with the virus.

Former president Jacob Zuma's baby mama shared that she was grateful after beating the deadly virus. In celebration of conquering the disease, the star spent a day at a spa where she was pampered. According to ZAlebs, the Real Housewives of Durban star took to Twitter to reveal that she was in self-isolation. LaConco tweeted:

"I have conquered Covid- 19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life! Above all grateful to God, my doctors family and friends. Today I had to spend the day at the spa."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za