Ahmed Hafnaoui: 18-Year-Old African Athlete Wins Olympic Gold in 400m Swimming

Ahmed Hafnaoui is now a national hero for Tunisia as he won a gold medal in the 400 metres freestyle swimming event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games

The 18-year-old beat Australia’s Jack McLoughlin, who clinched the silver, and American Kieran Smith, who went home with the bronze

Hafnaoui was an underdog going into the finals after qualifying into the last hurdle with one of the slowest times

Ahmed Hafnaoui is the biggest story of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, so far, after he won the 400 metres freestyle swimming event at the Games.

The 18-year-old, who had one of the worst qualifying times going into the finals, stunned other top athletes to win gold, according to the New York Post.

Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui stunned the world as he won gold in the 400m freestyle swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games. Image: Jean Catuffe.

How it all happened for Hafnaoui

Hafnaoui who is relatively unknown in the winning world finished in a time of 3:43.36 and he could not believe his eyes.

He repeatedly screamed hitting the water, removing his cap and went into other lanes to celebrate with other swimmers.

The Tunisian started the race by keeping pace with other swimmers and pulled away in the latter stages of the race to emerge as the winner.

In the close finish, Hafnaoui beat Australia’s Jack McLoughlin by 14-hundredths of a second to win the gold while Kieran Smith took the bronze for the United States.

Hafnaoui who was not used to winning did not know where to stand when the medal presentation was about to take place until Smith moved him to the winner's spot.

Hafnaoui told the media:

“I just can’t accept that.

“It’s too unbelievable.”

He was lost for words when a reporter asked him what it felt like to become a national hero as he said:

"I don't know."

